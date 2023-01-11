High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
We are part of The Trust Project.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Benita Nolt (21) and Jenna Olson (20) each reached the 20-point mark as LeRoy-Ostrander slipped past Southland 65-63. Breeley Gaile finished with a game-high 25 to lead Southland.
• Lexy Foster recorded a double-double, with 10 points and 13 rebounds as Grand Meadow stymied Spring Grove 45-20. Foster was one of four to finish in double figures for the Larks.
Hayfield junior point guard Kristen Watson has developed into one of the top girls basketball players in southeastern Minnesota. Her basketball-loving family has given her a big assist.