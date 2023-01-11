High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Benita Nolt (21) and Jenna Olson (20) each reached the 20-point mark as LeRoy-Ostrander slipped past Southland 65-63. Breeley Gaile finished with a game-high 25 to lead Southland.

• Lexy Foster recorded a double-double, with 10 points and 13 rebounds as Grand Meadow stymied Spring Grove 45-20. Foster was one of four to finish in double figures for the Larks.

