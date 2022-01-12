High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Jaden Wysocki led Century with 16 points while Carter Poncelet made a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 points as the Panthers nipped city rival Mayo 62-61 in overtime. Isaiah Hanson, who made four 3-pointers, and KaiRee Gadson scored 15 points each for Mayo.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Will Opsahl drained five 3-pointers and pumped in 25 points and Dayne Wojcik added 18 points as Goodhue topped Zumbrota-Mazeppa 67-47. Kayden Rodrick led Z-M with 14 points.

• Jake Hallstrom sparked Kasson-Mantorville with 18 points and Camden Holecek chipped in with 13 as the KoMets nipped host Byron 56-52. Trent DeCook scored a game-high 19 points for the Bears.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jackson Koepke (14 points) and Reid Klug (12 points) both connected on four 3-pointers as Caledonia improved to 10-0 with an 84-41 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Adam Dunagan had 19 points to pace W-K.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Tysen Grinde (20 points) and Elijah Solum (16 points) combined to score 36 of Spring Grove's 44 points as the Lions rallied to nip Grand Meadow 44-40. Roman Warmka led the Superlarks with 12 points.

• Harrison Hanna tallied 23 points and Eli Wolf added 21 as Southland rolled past Houston 84-25.

• Tanner Olson had a game-high18 points to lead LeRoy-Ostrander past Schaeffer Academy 59-41. Bryce VanSchepen led Schaeffer with 16 points and he made four 3-pointers.

• Buay Koak poured in 29 points while Mac Nelson chipped 12 as Lyle/Pacelli thwarted Mabel-Canton 75-36. Jameson Tollefsrud scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for M-C.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Clay Nielsen collected 15 points and Quinn Sabila added 14 as Randolph defeated Blooming Prairie 77-41. Drew Kittelson led the Blossoms with 13 points.

• Isaac Matti scored 18 points, while Ethan Pack chipped in 14 as Hayfield won a rock fight over Kenyon-Wanamingo 44-40. Gavin Sommer finished with 14 points to lead K-W.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Jordyn Sutton scored 16 points, including her 1,000th career point, to help Century beat Mayo for the first time since 2010 with a 66-44 victory. Taylor Clarey led Century with 21 points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers. Taylor Hill and Izabell Ruskell each made four 3-pointers, finishing with 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Spartans.

• Cassidy Shute made three of Austin's six 3-pointers, pouring in 17 points to help the Packers remain unbeaten in Big Nine Conference play with a 63-25 victory over Winona.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Alexis Schroeder (19 points), Josie Foster (14) and Ava Privet (12) all finished in double figures as Caledonia sprinted past Lewiston-Altura 67-45.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Brylee Iverson poured in 28 points as Triton was able to slip past Faribault Bethlehem Academy 55-47. Mercedes Huerta scored 16 points to lead BA.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jaci Winchell scored 13, Taylor Johnson added 12 and Breanna Robinson chipped in 11 as Cannon Falls ran away from St. Charles 61-14.

• Aine Stasko knocked down a pair of 3-pointers en route to finishing with a team-best 17 points as Hayfield had little issue with Kenyon-Wanamingo in a 53-31 victory. Kristen Watson added 16 for the Vikings, who are now 14-0.