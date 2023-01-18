STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 17, 2023 08:56 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Buai Duop led an Austin offense that saw four finish in double figures with 14 points as the Packers withstood an upstart Faribault team 77-62. Jack Lang added 12 and Ater Manyuon tallied 11 as well for Austin.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Jaden Shones finished with a game-high 21 points as Lake City — ranked No. 1 in Class AA — held off a feisty Byron squad 63-58. Hunter Lorenson added 13 and Keegan Ryan chipped in 11 for the Tigers. Zach Vanderpool led the Bears with 15 points.

Henry Tschetter and Tegan Malone led a balanced Stewartville attack with 18 and 17 points, respectively, as theTigers knocked off Cannon Falls 84-67. Dylan Banks scored a game-high 19 to pace the Bombers. 

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Quinn Sabila and Tyson Cooreman each tallied 15 points to help Randolph slip past Kenyon-Wanamingo 59-56. AJ Higginbottom also finished with 15 to lead the Knights.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Taylor Clarey hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points in Century’s easy 65-29 Big Nine Conference win over John Marshall. Audrey Whitney joined Clarey in double figures with 14 points. Eighth-grader Jazmin Daing paced JM with 12 points and six rebounds.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Elisabeth Gadient had 16 points and six rebounds in Goodhue’s 67-26 win over Kasson-Mantorville. Jada Scheele added eight points and rebounds.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Hope Erickson had 15 points and Kinley Soiney 13 as Mabel-Canton held off LeRoy-Ostrander 45-39. Makenzie Kelly added 11.

Bria Nelson stroked three 3-pointers and scored 23 points in Southland’s 57-42 win over Lyle/Austin Pacelli.

• Jensyn Storhoff had 19 points, Kaci Ruen 16 and Jessie Schreiber 15 as Lanesboro rode that balanced to a 60-39 win over Schaeffer Academy.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Randolph led by just two at halftime but wound up with a 53-40 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo. Anna Olsen and Paige Ford each had 19 points for Randolph. K-W was led by Ivette Mendoza’s 11 points.

• Hayfield limited Faribault Bethlehem Academy to 16 first-half points en route to an easy 53-32 win. Kristen Watson had 18 points and Chelsea Christopherson and Natalie Beaver had 11 each.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE 

Ethan Knox made 24 saves, while Isaac Stromlund had a goal and three assists as Austin beat Worthington 5-1. Toby Holtz also had a goal and an assist for the Packers.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
