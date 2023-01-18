High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Buai Duop led an Austin offense that saw four finish in double figures with 14 points as the Packers withstood an upstart Faribault team 77-62. Jack Lang added 12 and Ater Manyuon tallied 11 as well for Austin.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Jaden Shones finished with a game-high 21 points as Lake City — ranked No. 1 in Class AA — held off a feisty Byron squad 63-58. Hunter Lorenson added 13 and Keegan Ryan chipped in 11 for the Tigers. Zach Vanderpool led the Bears with 15 points.

• Henry Tschetter and Tegan Malone led a balanced Stewartville attack with 18 and 17 points, respectively, as theTigers knocked off Cannon Falls 84-67. Dylan Banks scored a game-high 19 to pace the Bombers.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Quinn Sabila and Tyson Cooreman each tallied 15 points to help Randolph slip past Kenyon-Wanamingo 59-56. AJ Higginbottom also finished with 15 to lead the Knights.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Taylor Clarey hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points in Century’s easy 65-29 Big Nine Conference win over John Marshall. Audrey Whitney joined Clarey in double figures with 14 points. Eighth-grader Jazmin Daing paced JM with 12 points and six rebounds.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Elisabeth Gadient had 16 points and six rebounds in Goodhue’s 67-26 win over Kasson-Mantorville. Jada Scheele added eight points and rebounds.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Hope Erickson had 15 points and Kinley Soiney 13 as Mabel-Canton held off LeRoy-Ostrander 45-39. Makenzie Kelly added 11.

• Bria Nelson stroked three 3-pointers and scored 23 points in Southland’s 57-42 win over Lyle/Austin Pacelli.

• Jensyn Storhoff had 19 points, Kaci Ruen 16 and Jessie Schreiber 15 as Lanesboro rode that balanced to a 60-39 win over Schaeffer Academy.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Randolph led by just two at halftime but wound up with a 53-40 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo. Anna Olsen and Paige Ford each had 19 points for Randolph. K-W was led by Ivette Mendoza’s 11 points.

• Hayfield limited Faribault Bethlehem Academy to 16 first-half points en route to an easy 53-32 win. Kristen Watson had 18 points and Chelsea Christopherson and Natalie Beaver had 11 each.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ethan Knox made 24 saves, while Isaac Stromlund had a goal and three assists as Austin beat Worthington 5-1. Toby Holtz also had a goal and an assist for the Packers.