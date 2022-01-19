SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 18, 2022 08:46 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE
Kaiden Peters was one of four Bulldogs in double and he led the way with 14 points as Plainview-Elgin-Millville toppled Pine Island 61-31.

What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
January 18, 2022 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota girls hockey scoring and goalie leaders.
January 18, 2022 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota boys hockey scoring and goalie leaders.
January 18, 2022 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Sayer Gorman and Corey Koskie.jpg
Prep
Hayfield's perfect baseball squad named Team of Year at Rochester Sports Banquet
Sawyer Gorman, Cayden Holcomb named Female, Male Athlete of the Year
January 17, 2022 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck