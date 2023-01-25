STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
January 24, 2023 09:11 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Junior Shaun Wysocki tallied a career-high 33 points but it wasn't enough as Century suffered a 78-66 loss to Big Nine-leading Mankato East. Ryan Ohm followed with 16 points for the Panthers. Brogan Madson led Mankato East with 18 points and Ganden Gosch added 16.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Isaac Matti poured in a whopping 50 points to set a school single-game scoring record to lead Hayfield past Blooming Prairie 76-53. Matti scored 31 points in the second half to top the previous single-game record for the Vikings, set by David Johnson in 2005. Brady Kittelson led the Blossoms with 18 points.

Trey Thielbar scored 16 points and Evan Bennerotte added 13 as Randolph defeated Triton 62-54. Matt Roussopoulos scored a game-high 17 points for Triton.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Will Opsahl led Goodhue, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class A, with 19 points, Luke Roschen had 18 and Adam Poncelet added 17 as the Wildcats (15-2) won their sixth straight game with a 67-49 win over Lourdes. Poncelet had four 3-pointers and Roschen hit three. Parker Dunham led Lourdes with 14 points.

Henry Tschetter had 18 points and five rebounds while Jason Shindelar drained four triples and had 14 points as Stewartville rolled past Byron 77-36.

Sven Oberg hit four 3-pointer and scored 22 points and Blake Schiltz totaled 20 points as Pine Island topped Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61-53. Kayden Rodrick paced Z-M with 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• John Marshall picked up its second win of the season, beating Northfield 57-48 behind a 21-point effort from Alayna Meister.

• Century lost for just the second time in seven games, falling to Mankato East 54-39. Bailey Klote had 14 points for Century and Taylor Clarey had 12.

Hannah Hanson helped Mayo to its 14th straight win, scoring 14 points as the Spartans beat Albert Lea 70-40. Ava Miller added 12 points, Izabel Ruskell 11 and seventh-grader Amelia Mills 10.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Makenzie Carrier hit four 3-pointers and poured in 20 points in guiding Kasson-Mantorville to a 68-54 win over Lake City. Keigan Cummings had 18 for the KoMets. Jacey Majerus led the Tigers with 16 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Grand Meadow pulled away just enough in the second half to beat Fillmore Central 40-36. The teams were tied at 20-all at intermission. Nobody from either side hit double figures in scoring.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Wabasha-Kellogg just missed notching its first game of the year, falling 62-59 in overtime to Mabel-Canton. Hope Erickson had 27 points for the Cougars and Kinley Soiney 21, with four 3-pointers. Ileana deAngel had a whopping 26 points and 11 rebounds for W-K. She hit five 3-pointers.

