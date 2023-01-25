High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Junior Shaun Wysocki tallied a career-high 33 points but it wasn't enough as Century suffered a 78-66 loss to Big Nine-leading Mankato East. Ryan Ohm followed with 16 points for the Panthers. Brogan Madson led Mankato East with 18 points and Ganden Gosch added 16.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Isaac Matti poured in a whopping 50 points to set a school single-game scoring record to lead Hayfield past Blooming Prairie 76-53. Matti scored 31 points in the second half to top the previous single-game record for the Vikings, set by David Johnson in 2005. Brady Kittelson led the Blossoms with 18 points.

• Trey Thielbar scored 16 points and Evan Bennerotte added 13 as Randolph defeated Triton 62-54. Matt Roussopoulos scored a game-high 17 points for Triton.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Will Opsahl led Goodhue, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class A, with 19 points, Luke Roschen had 18 and Adam Poncelet added 17 as the Wildcats (15-2) won their sixth straight game with a 67-49 win over Lourdes. Poncelet had four 3-pointers and Roschen hit three. Parker Dunham led Lourdes with 14 points.

• Henry Tschetter had 18 points and five rebounds while Jason Shindelar drained four triples and had 14 points as Stewartville rolled past Byron 77-36.

• Sven Oberg hit four 3-pointer and scored 22 points and Blake Schiltz totaled 20 points as Pine Island topped Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61-53. Kayden Rodrick paced Z-M with 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• John Marshall picked up its second win of the season, beating Northfield 57-48 behind a 21-point effort from Alayna Meister.

• Century lost for just the second time in seven games, falling to Mankato East 54-39. Bailey Klote had 14 points for Century and Taylor Clarey had 12.

• Hannah Hanson helped Mayo to its 14th straight win, scoring 14 points as the Spartans beat Albert Lea 70-40. Ava Miller added 12 points, Izabel Ruskell 11 and seventh-grader Amelia Mills 10.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Makenzie Carrier hit four 3-pointers and poured in 20 points in guiding Kasson-Mantorville to a 68-54 win over Lake City. Keigan Cummings had 18 for the KoMets. Jacey Majerus led the Tigers with 16 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Grand Meadow pulled away just enough in the second half to beat Fillmore Central 40-36. The teams were tied at 20-all at intermission. Nobody from either side hit double figures in scoring.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Wabasha-Kellogg just missed notching its first game of the year, falling 62-59 in overtime to Mabel-Canton. Hope Erickson had 27 points for the Cougars and Kinley Soiney 21, with four 3-pointers. Ileana deAngel had a whopping 26 points and 11 rebounds for W-K. She hit five 3-pointers.