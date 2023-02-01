6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 31, 2023 08:52 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Adam Poncelet scored 21 points as Goodhue, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class A, got all it could handle from Pine Island before pulling out a 46-44 victory. Blake Schiltz had 17 points for Pine Island and Sven Oberg added 13.

Tyler Connelly hit three of Byron's 10 3-pointers and scored 19 points while Zach Vanderpool added 15 points as the host Bears rallied past Cannon Falls 71-66. Byron was down 35-27 at the half. Jack Meyers led the Bombers with 15 points and Tyler Johnston added 14.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Cole Kreidermacher drilled five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Lewiston-Altura past La Crescent-Hokah 58-47. Owen Bentzen led the Lancers with 19 points and Mason Einerwold chipped in 15.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Colton Steberg scored 18 points and Jase Graves chipped in 15 as Kenyon-Wanamingo rolled past Blooming Prairie 76-47. Gabe Hein led the Blossoms with 12 points.

Isaac Matti poured in 24 points and Zander Jacobson added 18 as Hayfield, ranked No. 7 in Class A, slipped past Triton 60-52. Pierce Petersohn led a balanced Triton attack with 13 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Alex Lopez scored 21points and Jace Kraft tallied 18 as Grand Meadow (1-18) collected its first win of the season with a 63-58 victory over Houston. Morgan Rohweder, who made five 3-pointers, and Owen Sobotta both scored 17 points for the Hurricanes.

NON-CONFERENCE

Kayden Rodrick tallied 22 points and Hunter Streit added 13 as Zumbrota-Mazeppa rolled past Winona Cotter 72-43.

Lewis Doyle scored 11 points in Caledonia's 80-48 setback to La Crosse (Wis.) Central.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Hannah Hanson tallied a game-high 23 points to help Mayo run away from John Marshall 64-36. Hanson knocked down three triples for Mayo, which also received 19 points from Ava Miller.

Taylor Clarey nearly outscored Albert Lea by herself, finishing with 22 points in Century’s 72-26 win. Clarey made three of Century's 12 3-pointers

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Alexis Schroeder led the way with 16 points, while Ava Privet and Paige Klug each chipped in 11 in Caledonia's 65-21 win over Wabasha-Kellogg.

Molly Bills poured in 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds in La Crescent-Hokah’s 76-63 win over Lewiston-Altura. Natalie Lubinski finished with 20 points and eight rebounds to lead L-A.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Natalie Beaver and Kristen Watson proved too much to handle, finishing with 24 and 21 points, respectively as Hayfield had little trouble in a 69-49 victory over Triton. Beaver (four) and Watson (three) combined to knock down all seven of the Vikings’ 3-pointers.

NON-CONFERENCE

Alivia Bell hit two of Winona’s nine 3-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points in the Winhawks’ 67-44 defeat of La Crosse Logan.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Thor Shelley made 35 saves to earn his first varsity victory, and Mason Decker scored two goals, including the game winner late in overtime, as John Marshall beat Windom 3-2.

