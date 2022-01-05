High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Maddox Hanson, Denval Atkinson and Andrew Ball all scored 16 points as Red Wing defeated short-handed Mayo 62-47. Mayo was without four starters due to injuries and COVID. Isaiah Hanson knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points for the Spartans.

• Ryan Ohm scored 18 points while Jaden Wysocki and Jub Ogak added 15 each in Century's 81-72 loss to Northfield in double overtime.

• Louis Magers poured in 29 points as Big Nine leader Mankato West (5-0 league play) defeated John Marshall 73-48. Tyler Smith led JM with 15 points.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Johnny Bauer scored 23 points to lead Pine Island past Lourdes 67-57. Dillung Kullang led Lourdes with 12 points while Luke Bigler made three 3-pointers and added 11 points.

• Camden Holecek led a Kasson-Mantorville offense that saw four finish in double figures with a game-high 17 points as the KoMets used a big second half to get past Cannon Falls 67-47. Jordan Klepel had 13 for K-M, which outscored the Bombers 34-19 in the second half.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Dawson Bunke drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 points as Rushford-Peterson toppled Wabasha-Kellogg 54-18.

• Eli King scored 28 points, while Jackson Koepke finished with 21 as Caledonia flew past Dover-Eyota 92-68.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Walker Erdman scored 15 points as Kingsland bested Schaeffer Academy 53-32.

• Caleb Griffin finished with 16 points, while Tysen Grinde poured in 15 as Spring Grove had little issue with Mabel-Canton in a 67-32 victory.

• Harrison Hanna knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 31 points as Southland beat Lanesboro 59-46.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Easton Fritcher had 20 points and 10 rebounds while Ethan Pack hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points as Hayfield rolled past Grand Meadow 70-42. Roman Warmka had a game-high 22 points for Grand Meadow.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Austin improved to 9-0 overall as Cassidy Shute poured in 20 points with three 3-pointers in a 63-46 win over Albert Lea. Reana Schmitt added 13 points.

• Ava Miller scored 23 points for Mayo and the Spartans edged Red Wing 60-59. Red Wing was paced by Sammi Chandler's 17 points. Sophia Rahn added 15.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lourdes limited Pine Island to just 21 points and beat the Panthers 52-21. CJ Adamson had 20 points to pace the Eagles’ offense. Emily Bowron added 11.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Caledonia got 18 points from Alexis Schroeder, 11 from Paige Klug and 10 from Sadie Treptow in beating Dover-Eyota 61-53. D-E star Malia Nelson had 21 points and Sophie Andring had 16.

• Megan Morgan notched a game-high 29 points and Winona Cotter used a 10-0 run early in the second half to collect their 10th consecutive win with a 61-50 victory over Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Abigail O’Reilly finished with 16 points for the Bulldogs.

• Behind a game-high 24 points by Layla Tews, Lewiston-Altura picked up its second straight win with a 60-42 victory over Fillmore Central.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Led by Emma Stork's 12 points, Byron saw four finish with eight or more points in a hard-fought 56-49 win over Jordan.

• Stella Rechtzigel scored 18 points and Kenyon-Wanamingo slipped past Kingsland 42-39. K-W is now 5-4, Kingsland 8-4.

• Jordan Runde scored 21 points and Gracie O'Byrne 15 in LeRoy-Ostrander's 56-28 rout of United South Central.

• Peyton Berg scored 20 points and Kara Goetzinger had 14 as Chatfield held off Triton 65-57. Jozey Boe had 17 points for Triton, with four 3-pointers. Brylee Iverson had 16 points and Gabby Molina had 15. Triton lost despite making 11 3-pointers.

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Jacob Brown scored a goal and added an assist as Mayo battled to a 3-3 tie with fellow Big Nine Conference power Northfield. Carson Beavers and Chandler Dennis also scored once each for Mayo, which had seven players record at least one point.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Sophomore forward Wyatt Farrell continued his torrid start to the season. The La Crescent-Hokah star scored four goals and added an assist in the Lancers’ 8-4 win against Minnesota River. Farrell now has 16 goals and 22 points in 10 games.

• Teis Larsen had a goal and an assist, and Sam Buerck and Max Dalenberg had two assists each as Winona played to a 5-5 tie against Waseca at Bud King Ice Arena.

GIRLS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• Dodge County rallied from two goals down in the third period to force overtime, but fell to Section 1AA rival 3-2 at Dodge County Ice Arena. Mollie Koch and McKenzie Rich scored for the Wildcats in the third period and Ida Huber made 22 saves in the setback.

BOYS SWIMMING DIVING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Jack Homme won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly and was part of two winning relays as Century defeated Mayo 97-84 to improve to 4-0 in dual meets.