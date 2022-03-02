High school highlights for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

• Kingsland avenged an earlier loss this season to Fillmore Central, beating the Falcons 66-54. Audrey Webster paced Kingsland this time with 14 points and was part of a balanced effort. Shelby Beck had 12 points, Alexys Harwood 11, Chantle Reiland eight and Katelyn Hauser seven. Lauren Mensink and Regan Hanson led Fillmore Central with 11 points apiece. Kammry Broadwater added nine and Alyssa Britton eight.