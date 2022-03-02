High school highlights for Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS
• Kingsland avenged an earlier loss this season to Fillmore Central, beating the Falcons 66-54. Audrey Webster paced Kingsland this time with 14 points and was part of a balanced effort. Shelby Beck had 12 points, Alexys Harwood 11, Chantle Reiland eight and Katelyn Hauser seven. Lauren Mensink and Regan Hanson led Fillmore Central with 11 points apiece. Kammry Broadwater added nine and Alyssa Britton eight.
Kingsland played Fillmore Central in a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Kingsland defeated Fillmore Central 66-54.
Lourdes played Caledonia for Section 1AA girls basketball quarterfinal game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Caledonia 52-35.
