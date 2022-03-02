SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 01, 2022 08:07 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

• Kingsland avenged an earlier loss this season to Fillmore Central, beating the Falcons 66-54. Audrey Webster paced Kingsland this time with 14 points and was part of a balanced effort. Shelby Beck had 12 points, Alexys Harwood 11, Chantle Reiland eight and Katelyn Hauser seven. Lauren Mensink and Regan Hanson led Fillmore Central with 11 points apiece. Kammry Broadwater added nine and Alyssa Britton eight.

