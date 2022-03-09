SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 08, 2022 11:18 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS

Victor Idris had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Gage Manahan had 12 points as No. 1 Austin had four players in double figures in an easy 76-39 win over No. 8 Albert Lea.

Camden Holecek drained six 3-pointers and scored 20 while Jake Hallstrom hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:15 to play and scored 12 points as No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville slipped past No. 5 Red Wing 48-43. Andrew Ball had 20 points and six rebounds for the Wingers while Deso Buck made four triples and had 12 points.

