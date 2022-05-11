SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 10
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 10, 2022 08:07 PM
Share

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Madison Hazelton allowed just one run on two hits and struck out 10 in seven innings to help lift Winona Cotter to a 4-1 win over La Crescent-Hokah. Kinlee Gratan gave the Lancers the lead with a first inning home run before Mallory Ehlenfeldt gave the Ramblers the lead with a two-run double in the second.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 10, 2022 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
May 10, 2022 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
May 10, 2022 08:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
MSHSL logo.jpg
Prep
Boys volleyball won’t be a sanctioned high school league sport in Minnesota
Sport comes up one vote short in Thursday's MSHSL representative assembly.
May 10, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press