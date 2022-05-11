High school highlights for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Madison Hazelton allowed just one run on two hits and struck out 10 in seven innings to help lift Winona Cotter to a 4-1 win over La Crescent-Hokah. Kinlee Gratan gave the Lancers the lead with a first inning home run before Mallory Ehlenfeldt gave the Ramblers the lead with a two-run double in the second.