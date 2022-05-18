High school highlights for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Ayden Qualey tossed a five hitter and did not allow a run until the seventh inning as Faribault topped John Marshall 5-1. Jayden Guillette drove in a run for JM in the seventh inning while Xavier Flatt, Tyler Motley and Jacob Schmidt all hit doubles for the Rockets.

• Mankato East scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Mayo 6-2. Jacob Eggert threw five innings of scoreless relief for the win. Ian Regal held East to one run through the first six innings before wearing down in the seventh. He struck out 12, allowed four hits and walked four in 6 2/3 innings. Regal was 2-for-4 with a double at the plate.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Ty Horgen hit a home run and drove in four runs, Isaac Larson was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs and Owen Sikkink was 2-for-3 with two RBIs as Stewartville topped Pine Island 12-4. Johnny Bauer went 2-for-4 for Pine Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jackson Schild went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Caden Nolte was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Connor Jax was 3-for-4 with an RBI as Chatfield (15-1) collected 18 hits in a 3-1 win over Rushford-Peterson in five innings.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Braxton Munnikhuysen and Joiser Cruz Ortiz both drove in two runs and Zach Bodenstab allowed two earned runs over 6 2/3 innings as Triton slipped past Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6-4.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Carter Wenszell tossed a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts and two walks and Joe Sperry hit a solo home run as Lourdes topped Caledonia 4-0 in a battle of Section 1AA contenders. Thane Meiners suffered the loss and just one of the three runs he allowed in four innings was earned.

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kate Price was one of six Eagles to record multiple hits, finishing 4-for-5 with a double and six RBIs as Lourdes knocked off Stewartville 17-7 in six innings. Ali Restovich homered and tripled, driving in three runs, while Elizabeth Pike also tallied three RBIs as part of a 3-for-4 day. Tressa Smith finished 3-for-3 with two doubles to lead Stewartville.

ADVERTISEMENT

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Kegen Coulson allowed just one run and the Dover-Eyota offense blew it open with a five-run fifth inning to get past Lewiston-Altura 9-1. Emirson Brehmer and Jayden Dahl each had a pair of hits and combined for three RBIs for the Eagles offense.

• Alexis Hinckley finished 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs as Chatfield beat Rushford-Peterson 10-0 in five innings. Claire Springer picked up the win, allowing just one hit in four shutout innings.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Camryn Kovars was stellar in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits with 12 strikeouts in seven innings as Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Minnehaha Academy 5-2. Megan Jasperson drove in a pair of runs, while Taylor Chapa doubled to pace the Cougars offense.

• Abby Breuer struck out 15 Awesome Blossoms and also went 2-for-3 at the plate to help lift Cannon Falls over Blooming Prairie 8-2. Erin Kremers and Kayley Frenette also finished with two hits for the Bombers. Shawntee Snyder homered for the Blossoms.

BOYS TENNIS

SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS

• Tej Bhagra, Spencer Busch and Zach Thomas all collected 6-0 wins in singles play as top-seeded Mayo blanked Winona 7-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Mihaljo Skulic, Prabhav Kaginele and Cameron Nelson all won 6-0, 6-0 in singles play and No. 2 Century dropped just two games the entire match in a 7-0 victory over Northfield.