High school highlights for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Sulley Ferguson threw four innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts to get the win as Chatfield blanked Lewiston-Altura 10-0 in five innings. Carter Daniels, Luke Carrier, Drew O'Connor and Kail Schott each had two hits for the Gophers and Carrier had two RBIs and scored two runs.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Will Van Epps tossed a five-inning one-hitter while striking out 13 and he was also 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and four runs scored at the plated as Kenyon-Wanamingo rolled past Hayfield 15-0. Jaedin Johnson hit a two-run homer and scored four runs for K-W while Cal Luebke hit a double and had four RBIs and Reed Sommer hit a double and had three RBIs.

• Cooper Ferrie tossed an eight-hitter and allowed one earned run and he was also 1-for-3 with an RBI at the plate as Fillmore Central/Lanesboro defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-1. Bo Lamey went 3-for-4 for P-E-M.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Ava Frost went 4-for-4 with four RBIs in Century’s 8-1 \win over Stewartville. Madelyn Feakes and Morgan Erickson each added two hits and Erickson scored three times. Erickson went the distance as Century’s pitcher. She allowed just two hits and struck out an outstanding 14 while walking none.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Cannon Falls’ Rachael Miller had three hits, two of them doubles, in the Bombers’ 5-4 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Carly Tipton had two hits and so did Avery Rustad. Brailee Peterson and Cora Ohm each had two hits for Z-M.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• La Crescent banged out 15 hits and beat Wabasha-Kellogg 8-2.

• St. Charles kept its record spotless as it roared to an 11-1 win over Rushford-Peterson. Makadyn Gust had three hits, including a double, scored three times and stole four bases. Mya Omdahl had two hits and drove in two runs and Brenna Koeppel tossed a one-hitter in the five-inning game with 12 strikeouts.

BOYS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Isaac Ahn shot a 75 while Tim Sexton (77) and Mikkel Norby (78) also broke 80 as Mayo scored a 315 to Northfield (332) and Owatonna (338).

• Archie Nelson shot a 77 at Eastwood Golf Course as Albert Lea scored a 316 to defeat Century (318) and Mankato West (352). Shawn Erickson of Century was the medalist with a three-over par 74.