99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:35 PM

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Sulley Ferguson threw four innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts to get the win as Chatfield blanked Lewiston-Altura 10-0 in five innings. Carter Daniels, Luke Carrier, Drew O'Connor and Kail Schott each had two hits for the Gophers and Carrier had two RBIs and scored two runs.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Will Van Epps tossed a five-inning one-hitter while striking out 13 and he was also 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and four runs scored at the plated as Kenyon-Wanamingo rolled past Hayfield 15-0. Jaedin Johnson hit a two-run homer and scored four runs for K-W while Cal Luebke hit a double and had four RBIs and Reed Sommer hit a double and had three RBIs.

Cooper Ferrie tossed an eight-hitter and allowed one earned run and he was also 1-for-3 with an RBI at the plate as Fillmore Central/Lanesboro defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-1. Bo Lamey went 3-for-4 for P-E-M.

ADVERTISEMENT

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Ava Frost went 4-for-4 with four RBIs in Century’s 8-1 \win over Stewartville. Madelyn Feakes and Morgan Erickson each added two hits and Erickson scored three times. Erickson went the distance as Century’s pitcher. She allowed just two hits and struck out an outstanding 14 while walking none.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Cannon Falls’ Rachael Miller had three hits, two of them doubles, in the Bombers’ 5-4 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Carly Tipton had two hits and so did Avery Rustad. Brailee Peterson and Cora Ohm each had two hits for Z-M.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• La Crescent banged out 15 hits and beat Wabasha-Kellogg 8-2.

• St. Charles kept its record spotless as it roared to an 11-1 win over Rushford-Peterson. Makadyn Gust had three hits, including a double, scored three times and stole four bases. Mya Omdahl had two hits and drove in two runs and Brenna Koeppel tossed a one-hitter in the five-inning game with 12 strikeouts.

BOYS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Ahn shot a 75 while Tim Sexton (77) and Mikkel Norby (78) also broke 80 as Mayo scored a 315 to Northfield (332) and Owatonna (338).

Archie Nelson shot a 77 at Eastwood Golf Course as Albert Lea scored a 316 to defeat Century (318) and Mankato West (352). Shawn Erickson of Century was the medalist with a three-over par 74.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Tuesday, May 2, 2023
May 02, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Tuesday, May 2, 2023
May 02, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, May 2, 2023
May 02, 2023 08:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lourdes, Dover-Eyota baseball
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, Dover-Eyota baseball on May 2, 2023
May 02, 2023 07:42 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
Local
Goodhue County cop cleared in 2022 shooting of Red Wing man
May 02, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Valleyhigh Drive
Local
Rochester Fire Department keeps fire out of garage, homes
May 02, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Tarsilla's Closing
Business
Tarsilla's owner Karrie Heydt beginning a new chapter with family
May 02, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon