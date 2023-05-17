99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, May, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:58 PM

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Adam Hegrenes pitched and hit John Marshall past Faribalt, the Rockets winning 7-2. Hegrenes went 3-for-4 from the plate with two RBIs. As JM’s starting pitcher, he lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed just three hits and two runs, neither of them earned. He struck out five. Ethan Loos had a pair of hits for JM.

• Austin scored six runs in the third inning and ran off with an 8-5 win over Century. Nick Robertson pitched six innings for Austin, allowing five hits and three runs, just one of them earned. Ryan Ohm and Jack Eustice each had two hits for Century. Ethan Anderson, Kody Blom and Isaac Osgood each had two hits for Austin.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Chatfield pitcher Sully Ferguson tossed a two-hitter over five innings and Carter Daniels allowed one hit in two innings as the Gophers beat Lourdes 5-4. Jack Dornack’s sacrifice fly with one out scored Drew O’Connor from third base in the seventh inning for the winning run. Chatfield scored three times in the sixth inning.

Nolan Welke and Ben Suntken combined for a one-hitter as Plainview-Elgin-Millville beat Randolph 8-0. Welke went the first six innings and struck out 12, allowed one hit and walked three. Suntken pithced one inning and allowed no hits, one walk and struck out one. Jameson Brinkman went 4-for-4 at the plate for P-E-M with a double and three RBIs. Logan Dittrich had two hits.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Madison Hazelton tripled and finished with three RBIs and earned the win in the circle with six effective innings in Winona Cotter's 11-2 win over Caledonia.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Jada Strinmoen finished 2-for-3 and also picked up the win in the circle for the Lions. Katelyn Kraus also finished 2-for-3 to go along with a pair of RBI for SG.

NON-CONFERENCE

Makenna Dornack homered as part of a 4-for-5 day and Claire Springer was solid in the circle as the Chatfield beat Lourdes 12-3. Dornack drove in three runs and scored another three as part of a Gophers offense that recorded 13 hits. Springer allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings to pick up the win for the Gophers. Allison Ritter homered to lead the Eagles.

Kylie Mann had a day to remember, smacking three home runs with five RBIs to lead Lake City to a 19-13 win over Triton. Medora Stuhr drove in four runs as well for the Tigers. Cameron Vermilyea led the Cobras, recording a pair of doubles to go along with a home run.

GIRLS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Mayo’s Avery Meyer hit an 81, leading the Spartans to a 363-434 win over Mankato East at Eastwood Golf Course.

By Staff reports
