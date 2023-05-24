99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
High school highlights for Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

Today at 7:35 PM

SOFTBALL

SECTION 1A

• Wabasha-Kellogg smashed 15 hits en route to a 15-10 win over Houston. Lauren Stump, Hayden Hawkins, Eve Pavelka and Else Graner all recorded multiple hits for the Falcons.

SECTION 1AA

Lauryn Delger blasted a two-run, walk-off home run to lift top-seeded St. Charles to a 4-3 win over La Crescent-Hokah. Kinlee Grattan homered for the Lancers, who led 3-2 entering the seventh.

Camryn Kovars allowd just one run on four hits with six strikeouts as Zumbrota-Mazeppa knocked off Blooming Prairie 9-1. Trinity Chappa homered and had three RBIs to lead the Cougars' offense. Shawntee Snyder homered for the Awesome Blossoms.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
