High school highlights for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SOFTBALL

SECTION 1A

East Subsection

• Samantha Graner had a perfect game until the fifth inning to help Wabasha-Kellogg knock off Mabel-Canton 10-0 in five innings. Graner allowed just one hit and struck out 11.

• Southland smashed 21 hits as it won a slugfest over Rushford-Peterson 19-12. Bailey Johnson and Hattie Wiste each went 4-for-4 and combined for nine RBIs for the Rebels. Kiyanna Meyer and Julia Kiefer each added three hits as well for Southland. Cassandra Boyum finished 4-for-4 to lead Rushford-Peterson.

SECTION 1AA

East Subsection

• Claire Springer tossed a complete game shutout as Chatfield won a pitcher’s duel over Winona Cotter 1-0. Springer allowed nine hits and struck out six, while the Gophers made the plays behind her with zero errors. Madison Hazelton allowed one unearned run on just three hits for the Ramblers.

• St. Charles cruised into the 1AA East Subsection final with an 11-1 five-inning win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Madison Williamson went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs. Brenna Koeppe pitched all five innings and tossed a four-hitter with nine strikeouts.

West Subsection

• Abby Breuer struck out 15 and allowed just one hit as Cannon Falls defeated Pine Island 8-0. Madison Burr led the Bombers’ offense, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Kayley Frenette also went 3-for-4 with an RBI double.

• Melanie Raasch and Adelyn Voxland each homered as Zumbrota-Mazeppa slipped past Dover-Eyota 4-3. Miranda Palmby finished 2-for-3 to lead Dover-Eyota.

SECTION 1AAA

• Led by Gabbie Grover’s 4-for-4 day, Kasson-Mantorville recorded 10 runs on 12 hits to get past Faribault 10-0 in its playoff opener. Grover tripled and drove in a pair of runs for the KoMets.

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Chase Gasner, Jason Leimbek, Danny Cranston, Zach Condon, Ian Regal and Jonah Elleckson each had two hits as Mayo geat John Marshall 11-3. Gasner hit a two-run home run.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

SUBSECTION 4A

• Pine Island’s Jarod White pole vaulted a season-best 15-feet-5 to finish first in the Subsection 4A meet. Pine Island also won all four of the relays — the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800. The Panthers’ Gabe Northrop won the high jump (5-11) and the discus (121-0) and teammate Brandt Konik won the 1,600 and the 3,200. Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue’s Laden Nerison won the triple jump with a 44-7 clearance. Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylak won the 200 in an excellent time of 22.42.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

SUBSECTION 4A

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Natasha Sortland won the 1,600 (5:05.81) and the 3,200 (11:56.72) in the Subsection 4A meet in Pine Island. Pine Island’s Elena Hartung captured the 100 hurdles (17.30) and the 300 hurdles (48.42). In the long jump, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue’s Hayley Lentsch went a fantastic 17-feet-6 to finish first. Z-M’s Maddie Seymour cleared 5-1 for first place in the high jump. Z-M’s Katrina Sortland ran an excellent 2:17.96 to win the 800.

