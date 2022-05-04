High school highlights for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Adam Hegrenes delivered an RBI single and Jake Schmidt came through with a two-run double as part of a four-run sixth inning to help John Marshall slip past Northfield 6-3. Xavier Flatt homered for JM as he and Schmidt both finished 2-for-3 for the Rockets.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jameson Brinkman was stellar on the mound, striking out 12 in seven shutout innings to help lead Plainview-Elgin-Millville to a 4-0 victory over Fillmore Central/Lanesboro. Matthew Keller finished 2-for-2 with a home run to lead the PEM offense. Stephan Schultz led the way for the Falcons by going 3-for-4.

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Emma Rowen and Tressa Smith each doubled and drove in three runs to help Stewartville defeat Lourdes 8-4. Allison Ritter went 3-for-3 with three stolen bases, while Leah Wieneke finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Eagles.

• Ella Babcock and Gabbie Grover combined for a no-hitter as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Lake City 9-0. The two combined for 15 strikeouts with Babcock punching out 14 in six innings.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Brynn Irish finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs as part of a Chatfield offense that recorded 14 hits en route to the 14-5 victory over Caledonia/Spring Grove. Kara Goetzinger homered and Sydney Allen finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles as well for the undefeated Gophers.

• Teagan Hansen stole four bases and was 2-for-4 with a triple to help Plainview-Elgin-Millville to a 14-3, five inning victory over Fillmore Central/Lanesboro.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Anna Bamlet drove in five runs, while sister Nora Bamlet hit a three-run homer to lift Hayfield to the 12-2, six-inning win against Triton. Anna also picked up the win in the circle allowing two unearned runs in six innings.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Rachel Heskett was 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored, four RBIs and three stolen bases to lead Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons to a 21-1 win against Schaeffer Academy.

GIRLS GOLF

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lanesboro's Chloe Schnebly shot a 105 at Ferndale Golf Course to earn medalist honors in a four-team meet. The Burros were the only team to field a full lineup, winning the meet with a team total of 546. Chatfield's Taylor Ask placed second (110).

BOYS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Century had three golfers finish within two shots of one another and finished a close second place to Albert Lea in a triangular at Eastwood. Shawn Erickson shot 77, Jacob Shamblin 78 and Brennan Weckwerth 79. Century finished at 317, Albert Lea won with a 315, and Mankato East shot 351.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Ryan Nutter shot a 1-over-par 36 at Valley High Golf Course to earn medalist honors and help La Crescent-Hokah win a dual against Fillmore Central, 161-198. Jake Fishbaugher led the Falcons with a 43.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lanesboro's Jack Brogle shot an 82 at Ferndale Golf Course to earn medalist honors in a five-team meet. Brogle led the Burros to a 1-shot win over Rushford-Peterson (363-364). R-P's Andrew Hoiness finished second (85) and his teammate Carson Thompson was third (86). Chatfield (379), Kingsland (421) and Houston (incomplete) rounded out the field.

