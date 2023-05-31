99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:44 PM

BASEBALL

SECTION 1AAA SEMIFINALS

• Byron pulled off a slight upset, beating No. 2 seed Red Wing 8-2. Byron is seeded third and moved to 16-5. Byron had plenty of offense, finishing with 12 hits. Kaelin Huebert was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Bears. Reid Bielen and Tyler Fox each had two hits. Gavin Bartel got the pitching win, working all seven innings and allowed just four hits. Byron committed just one error. Lou DeJong went 3-for-3 for the Wingers (14-8).

SECTION 1AAA ELIMINATION

• Austin committed four errors but still had enough to get past No. 8 seed Faribault 10-7. The No. 5-seeded Packers finished with 10 hits. Dakota Retterath, Nick Robertson, Ethan Anderson and Isaiah Conway each had two hits. Robertson and Conway each doubled and tripled.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Prep
Fogarty, Scriptures pace PIZM to 11-shot lead at halfway point of Section 1AA boys golf meet
May 30, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Tuesday, May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023 08:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FILLMORE.CENTRAL.LOGO.jpg
Prep
Hershberger, Fillmore Central have tight grip on Section 1A girls golf leaderboard
May 30, 2023 08:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


A woman smiles and receives high fives from her teammates.
Prep
Section 1AA softball: St. Charles slugs past Dover-Eyota, now one win away from state
May 30, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Section 1AA girls golf
Prep
Photos: Section 1AA girls golf on May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Prep
Lourdes' Veldic rises to his level and powerfully returns to state tennis tournament
May 30, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Prep
Photos: Section 1AA boys golf meet on May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist