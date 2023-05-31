High school highlights for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

BASEBALL

SECTION 1AAA SEMIFINALS

• Byron pulled off a slight upset, beating No. 2 seed Red Wing 8-2. Byron is seeded third and moved to 16-5. Byron had plenty of offense, finishing with 12 hits. Kaelin Huebert was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Bears. Reid Bielen and Tyler Fox each had two hits. Gavin Bartel got the pitching win, working all seven innings and allowed just four hits. Byron committed just one error. Lou DeJong went 3-for-3 for the Wingers (14-8).

SECTION 1AAA ELIMINATION

• Austin committed four errors but still had enough to get past No. 8 seed Faribault 10-7. The No. 5-seeded Packers finished with 10 hits. Dakota Retterath, Nick Robertson, Ethan Anderson and Isaiah Conway each had two hits. Robertson and Conway each doubled and tripled.

