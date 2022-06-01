High school highlights for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

BASEBALL

SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS

• No. 1 seed Byron rolled past No. 4 Stewartville, winning 9-1. The Bears scored three runs in the first inning and five in the sixth. Jake Coshenet was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Jackson Schroeder and Tyler Fox each had two hits for the winners.

SECTION 1AA WEST

Loser out

• No. 4 seed Pine Island battled back from a three-run deficit to beat No. 2 Cannon Falls 5-3 in a loser-out game. Pine Island (11-11 overall) scored three times in the top of the sixth, then two more in the top of the seventh. Matt Horkey was the winning pitcher, going four innings in relief and allowing no runs and just one hit.

