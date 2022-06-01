High school highlights for Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BASEBALL
SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS
• No. 1 seed Byron rolled past No. 4 Stewartville, winning 9-1. The Bears scored three runs in the first inning and five in the sixth. Jake Coshenet was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Jackson Schroeder and Tyler Fox each had two hits for the winners.
SECTION 1AA WEST
Loser out
• No. 4 seed Pine Island battled back from a three-run deficit to beat No. 2 Cannon Falls 5-3 in a loser-out game. Pine Island (11-11 overall) scored three times in the top of the sixth, then two more in the top of the seventh. Matt Horkey was the winning pitcher, going four innings in relief and allowing no runs and just one hit.
The Hayfield Vikings had three golfers finish in the top six in the first round of the Section 1A boys golf meet on Tuesday. They'll take a 15-shot lead into Wednesday's final round at Eastwood Golf Course.
Five of the top six scorers in Tuesday's opening round of the Section 1A girls golf meet came from Fillmore Central. The Falcons have a commanding 32-stroke lead entering today's final round.
Just 10 shots separate the top four teams in the Section 1AA boys golf meet, and Lourdes freshman Colton Rich has a hold on the top spot individually after a first-round 73 on Tuesday.