High school highlights for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Ethan LaBrash hit a three-run double and Mason Leimbek followed with a three-run homer two batters later in a six-run fourth inning as Mayo overcame a 4-0 deficit to defeat Century 11-4. Zach Condon pitched three scoreless innings for a save. Harrison Esau went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Century and Owen Kelly was 2-for-4 with a double.

• Mitch Seykora hit a home run and drove in three runs and also allowed just two hits through the first 6 1/3 innings to earn the win Owatonna defeated John Marshall 8-4. Teagun Ahrens also hit a home run and had two RBIs for the Huskies. Losing pitcher Aaron Terpstra went 1-for-3 with an RBI double for the Rockets.

• Samuel Winkels went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs and Peyton Ransom was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored as Austin rallied past Winona 10-5. The Packers scored the final seven runs over the last three innings. Tyler Kelner and Carson Jones were both 2-for-4 with an RBI for Winona.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Colton Parker tossed one-hit shutout ball over the first five innings while striking out six as Stewartville defeated Lourdes 6-1. Owen Sikkink went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three stolen bases for the Tigers while Reed Neubauer went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Morgan Erickson dazzled in the circle, allowing just three hits with 13 strikeouts in seven shutout innings as Century beat cross-town rival Mayo 2-0. Erickson also went 1-for-2 with a run scored for the Panthers, whose both runs came courtesy of Madelynn Feakes. Alexa Carlstrom pitched well for Mayo, allowing two runs — zero earned — on four hits in six innings.

• Owatonna smashed 13 hits and received four shutout innings from Katelyn Bentz to get past the John Marshall 12-0 in five innings.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Macy Borowski was great in the circle and Talli Behrens homered in Byron's 2-0 win over Stewartville. Borowski struck out 12 and walked just one, while allowing two hits in seven shutout innings.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Alexis Hinckley drove in three runs, while Claire Springer was stellar in the circle in Chatfield's 9-2 win over Caledonia. Springer struck out 12 and allowed just one earned run on four hits in seven innings.

• Allyson Schucard homered, while Rylee Fenton, Skylar Beckel and Maren Graves all finished with multiple hits to lead Plainview-Elgin-Millville over Rushford-Peterson 15-2.

• Brenna Koepell did well in the circle, and the St. Charles offense did just enough to clinch a share of the Three Rivers Conference title with a 5-3 win over Winona Cotter. Koeppel struck out seven and allowed three runs on eight hits in seven innings to pick up the win. Madison Hazelton went 3-for-4 to pace the Cotter offense.

• Mackenzie Paddock and Sam Gusa each went 3-for-3, while Eve Pavelka homered in Wabasha-Kellogg's 10-4 win over Fillmore Central.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Juliette Matheis homered, while Clara Timm and Abby Sorgatz each went 3-for-3 in Southland's 17-0 victory over Lyle/Austin Pacelli.

BOYS GOLF

NON-CONFERENCE

• Shawn Erickson carded a 2-over 73 at Eastwood Golf Course and Brennan Weckwerth shot a 74 as Century topped Lourdes 299-334. Colton Rich shot a 1-under 70 for Lourdes to claim meet medalist honors.

BOYS TENNIS

NON-CONFERENCE

• Cory Li and Jason Zheng posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles in Century's 6-1 victory over Lourdes.