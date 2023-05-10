99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:48 PM

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Ethan LaBrash hit a three-run double and Mason Leimbek followed with a three-run homer two batters later in a six-run fourth inning as Mayo overcame a 4-0 deficit to defeat Century 11-4. Zach Condon pitched three scoreless innings for a save. Harrison Esau went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Century and Owen Kelly was 2-for-4 with a double.

Mitch Seykora hit a home run and drove in three runs and also allowed just two hits through the first 6 1/3 innings to earn the win Owatonna defeated John Marshall 8-4. Teagun Ahrens also hit a home run and had two RBIs for the Huskies. Losing pitcher Aaron Terpstra went 1-for-3 with an RBI double for the Rockets.

Samuel Winkels went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs and Peyton Ransom was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored as Austin rallied past Winona 10-5. The Packers scored the final seven runs over the last three innings. Tyler Kelner and Carson Jones were both 2-for-4 with an RBI for Winona.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Colton Parker tossed one-hit shutout ball over the first five innings while striking out six as Stewartville defeated Lourdes 6-1. Owen Sikkink went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three stolen bases for the Tigers while Reed Neubauer went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Morgan Erickson dazzled in the circle, allowing just three hits with 13 strikeouts in seven shutout innings as Century beat cross-town rival Mayo 2-0. Erickson also went 1-for-2 with a run scored for the Panthers, whose both runs came courtesy of Madelynn Feakes. Alexa Carlstrom pitched well for Mayo, allowing two runs — zero earned — on four hits in six innings.

• Owatonna smashed 13 hits and received four shutout innings from Katelyn Bentz to get past the John Marshall 12-0 in five innings.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Macy Borowski was great in the circle and Talli Behrens homered in Byron's 2-0 win over Stewartville. Borowski struck out 12 and walked just one, while allowing two hits in seven shutout innings.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Alexis Hinckley drove in three runs, while Claire Springer was stellar in the circle in Chatfield's 9-2 win over Caledonia. Springer struck out 12 and allowed just one earned run on four hits in seven innings.

Allyson Schucard homered, while Rylee Fenton, Skylar Beckel and Maren Graves all finished with multiple hits to lead Plainview-Elgin-Millville over Rushford-Peterson 15-2.

Brenna Koepell did well in the circle, and the St. Charles offense did just enough to clinch a share of the Three Rivers Conference title with a 5-3 win over Winona Cotter. Koeppel struck out seven and allowed three runs on eight hits in seven innings to pick up the win. Madison Hazelton went 3-for-4 to pace the Cotter offense.

Mackenzie Paddock and Sam Gusa each went 3-for-3, while Eve Pavelka homered in Wabasha-Kellogg's 10-4 win over Fillmore Central.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Juliette Matheis homered, while Clara Timm and Abby Sorgatz each went 3-for-3 in Southland's 17-0 victory over Lyle/Austin Pacelli.

BOYS GOLF

NON-CONFERENCE

Shawn Erickson carded a 2-over 73 at Eastwood Golf Course and Brennan Weckwerth shot a 74 as Century topped Lourdes 299-334. Colton Rich shot a 1-under 70 for Lourdes to claim meet medalist honors.

BOYS TENNIS

NON-CONFERENCE

Cory Li and Jason Zheng posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles in Century's 6-1 victory over Lourdes.

