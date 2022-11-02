SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
November 01, 2022 10:17 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VOLLEYBALL

SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS

• Top-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa saw six finish with at least four kills in a sweep over No. 8 Medford. Lilly Mehrkens led the way with 10, while Ella Chandler and Rylee Nelson each recorded nine. Nelson also dished out 19 assists and had 12 digs with 4 blocks. 

Jovial King recorded 32 assists as No. 4 Caledonia swept No. 5 Goodhue. King also finished with 5 service aces, while Paige Klug tallied a team-best 12 kills. Elisabeth Gadient had 16 assists for the Wildcats. 

Falon Hepola finished with an eye-popping 47 assists as No. 2 Cannon Falls bounced back from dropping the first set to beat No. 10 Pine Island in four sets. Over half of Hepola’s assists went to Kallie Johnson (14 kills) and Madison Burr (16). 

• No. 3 seeded Chatfield used a solid all-around performance from Jaelyn LaPlante and Harper Goldsmith to get past No. 6 La Crescent-Hokah in four sets. LaPlante recorded 17 kills, 16 digs and a block, while Goldsmith dished out 34 assists to go along with 15 digs and 5 service aces.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Section volleyball results for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
November 01, 2022 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
November 01, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
K-M senior Ella Babcock.jpg
Prep
Experienced Kasson-Mantorville volleyball team pulls out five set thriller over Faribault in 1AAA semifinals
No. 1 seed Kasson-Mantorville slipped past No. 4 Faribault 3-2 to earn a spot in the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match.
November 01, 2022 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Prep
Photos: Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls volleyball semifinal on Nov. 1, 2022
Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0 in a Section 1AAA girls volleyball semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School.
November 01, 2022 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott