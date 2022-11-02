High school highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS

• Top-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa saw six finish with at least four kills in a sweep over No. 8 Medford. Lilly Mehrkens led the way with 10, while Ella Chandler and Rylee Nelson each recorded nine. Nelson also dished out 19 assists and had 12 digs with 4 blocks.

• Jovial King recorded 32 assists as No. 4 Caledonia swept No. 5 Goodhue. King also finished with 5 service aces, while Paige Klug tallied a team-best 12 kills. Elisabeth Gadient had 16 assists for the Wildcats.

• Falon Hepola finished with an eye-popping 47 assists as No. 2 Cannon Falls bounced back from dropping the first set to beat No. 10 Pine Island in four sets. Over half of Hepola’s assists went to Kallie Johnson (14 kills) and Madison Burr (16).

• No. 3 seeded Chatfield used a solid all-around performance from Jaelyn LaPlante and Harper Goldsmith to get past No. 6 La Crescent-Hokah in four sets. LaPlante recorded 17 kills, 16 digs and a block, while Goldsmith dished out 34 assists to go along with 15 digs and 5 service aces.