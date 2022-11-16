SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High school highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
November 15, 2022 11:09 PM
GIRLS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Abigail Conners made 21 saves to backstop Century/John Marshall to a 3-1 victory against Mayo at Graham Arena. Megan Gamble, Fiona Barry and Kailey Birkestrand scored for the Panthers. Claire Siems scored Mayo's goal and Grace Kober had a strong game in goal, stopping 34 shots.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Four players scored once each and seven players recorded at least one point as Dodge County won its season opener 4-0 against Winona at Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson. Ida Huber had a 6-save shutout, while Maysie Koch and Abby Simons had a goal and an assist each. Seventh-grader Daisy Harens also scored in her first varsity game. Winona goalie Aliya Gricius made 50 saves in the loss.

Allie Meyer made 45 saves for Red Wing, but the Wingers were outshot 59-13 in a 14-0 loss at Hastings.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
