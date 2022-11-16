High school highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

GIRLS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Abigail Conners made 21 saves to backstop Century/John Marshall to a 3-1 victory against Mayo at Graham Arena. Megan Gamble, Fiona Barry and Kailey Birkestrand scored for the Panthers. Claire Siems scored Mayo's goal and Grace Kober had a strong game in goal, stopping 34 shots.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Four players scored once each and seven players recorded at least one point as Dodge County won its season opener 4-0 against Winona at Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson. Ida Huber had a 6-save shutout, while Maysie Koch and Abby Simons had a goal and an assist each. Seventh-grader Daisy Harens also scored in her first varsity game. Winona goalie Aliya Gricius made 50 saves in the loss.

• Allie Meyer made 45 saves for Red Wing, but the Wingers were outshot 59-13 in a 14-0 loss at Hastings.