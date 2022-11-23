High school highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

GIRLS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Aliya Gricius stopped 29 shots and Ayanna King scored the game-winning goal in the third period to lift Winona past Rochester Mayo 3-2 at Bud King Ice Arena in Winona. Avery Engbrecht scored a short-handed goal and had one assist for the Winhawks. Elle Roth and Cass Arendt scored for Mayo.

• Megan Gamble scored the lone goal for Century/John Marshall in a 13-1 loss against visiting Owatonna. Ezra Oien led the Huskies with a hat trick and an assist.

• Mika Cichosz scored five goals and Liley Steven had four assists as Albert Lea beat Austin 13-0 in a rematch of last year's Section 1A championship game.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Nora Carstensen scored two goals to lead a balanced Dodge County offense in a 6-4 victory against Osseo. The Wildcats trailed 4-3 after two periods, but rallied with three third-period goals to earn the win. Mollie Koch (one goal, two assists), Maysie Koch (two assists) and Abby Zeitler (one goal, one assist) also had multi-point games for the Wildcats. Ida Huber made 24 saves to earn the win in goal.