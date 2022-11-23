SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

Top performances in southeastern Minnesota high school sports on Tuesday.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
November 23, 2022 06:53 AM
GIRLS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Aliya Gricius stopped 29 shots and Ayanna King scored the game-winning goal in the third period to lift Winona past Rochester Mayo 3-2 at Bud King Ice Arena in Winona. Avery Engbrecht scored a short-handed goal and had one assist for the Winhawks. Elle Roth and Cass Arendt scored for Mayo.

Megan Gamble scored the lone goal for Century/John Marshall in a 13-1 loss against visiting Owatonna. Ezra Oien led the Huskies with a hat trick and an assist.

Mika Cichosz scored five goals and Liley Steven had four assists as Albert Lea beat Austin 13-0 in a rematch of last year's Section 1A championship game.

NON-CONFERENCE

Nora Carstensen scored two goals to lead a balanced Dodge County offense in a 6-4 victory against Osseo. The Wildcats trailed 4-3 after two periods, but rallied with three third-period goals to earn the win. Mollie Koch (one goal, two assists), Maysie Koch (two assists) and Abby Zeitler (one goal, one assist) also had multi-point games for the Wildcats. Ida Huber made 24 saves to earn the win in goal.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
