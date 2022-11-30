High school highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Taylor Ask and Evy Goldsmith scored 13 points each as Chatfield had four players in double digits in a 64-47 victory over Lewiston-Altura. Natalie Lubinski had a game-high 15 points for the Cardinals and Kylie Verthein chipped in with 13.

• Josie Foster had 22 points, Jovial King 17 and Ava Privet 16 in Caledonia’s 78-64 win over La Crescent-Hokah. Molly Bills hit three 3-pointers and had 20 points for the Lancers.

• Abigail O’Reilly erupted for 35 points and Plainview-Elgin-Millville romped to a 74-45 win over St. Charles. Makadyn Gust scored 19 points for St. Charles.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Sydney Cotten scored 16 points to double Lyle/Austin Pacelli's point total by herself while Lauren Queensland (13 points,10 rebounds) and Rebeca Hoffman (12 points,10 rebounds) both had double-doubles as Grand Meadow humbled the Athletics 82-8.

• Kaci Ruen tallied 22 points and Jensyn Storhoff notched 20 as Lanesboro toppled Spring Grove 62-35.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Aby Shubert tallied 20 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and hit three of Kasson-Mantorville nine 3-pointers as the KoMets rallied past Austin 72-64. Olivia Walsh led Austin with 21 points and Allem Agwa added 16.

• Natalie Beaver scored 26 points while Kristen Watson drained four 3-pointers and had 19 points as Hayfield pulled away in the second half to defeat Fillmore Central 65-39. Kammry Broadwater led the Falcons with 13 points.

• Natalie Dykes netted 14 points and Melanie Raasch added 13 as Zumbrota-Mazeppa put the clamps on Trition 55-23.

• Kendra Harvey poured in 24 points as Byron pulled away in the second half and defeated Winona 65-51. Lex Vesel led Winona with 13 points.