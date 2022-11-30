SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
November 29, 2022 09:49 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Taylor Ask and Evy Goldsmith scored 13 points each as Chatfield had four players in double digits in a 64-47 victory over Lewiston-Altura. Natalie Lubinski had a game-high 15 points for the Cardinals and Kylie Verthein chipped in with 13.

Josie Foster had 22 points, Jovial King 17 and Ava Privet 16 in Caledonia’s 78-64 win over La Crescent-Hokah. Molly Bills hit three 3-pointers and had 20 points for the Lancers.

Abigail O’Reilly erupted for 35 points and Plainview-Elgin-Millville romped to a 74-45 win over St. Charles. Makadyn Gust scored 19 points for St. Charles.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Sydney Cotten scored 16 points to double Lyle/Austin Pacelli's point total by herself while Lauren Queensland (13 points,10 rebounds) and Rebeca Hoffman (12 points,10 rebounds) both had double-doubles as Grand Meadow humbled the Athletics 82-8.

Kaci Ruen tallied 22 points and Jensyn Storhoff notched 20 as Lanesboro toppled Spring Grove 62-35.

NON-CONFERENCE

Aby Shubert tallied 20 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and hit three of Kasson-Mantorville nine 3-pointers as the KoMets rallied past Austin 72-64. Olivia Walsh led Austin with 21 points and Allem Agwa added 16.

Natalie Beaver scored 26 points while Kristen Watson drained four 3-pointers and had 19 points as Hayfield pulled away in the second half to defeat Fillmore Central 65-39. Kammry Broadwater led the Falcons with 13 points.

Natalie Dykes netted 14 points and Melanie Raasch added 13 as Zumbrota-Mazeppa put the clamps on Trition 55-23.

Kendra Harvey poured in 24 points as Byron pulled away in the second half and defeated Winona 65-51. Lex Vesel led Winona with 13 points.

