High school highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

• Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka continued his dominant season, winning the 11-team Plainview-Elgin-Millville/Jodi Rahman Invitational in 17:07.40. Second place went to Pine Island’s Braxton Osterhaus (17:14.50) and third to Wabasha-Kellogg’s Cole Arens (17:16.50). Winona Cotter won the meet with 63 points. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston was second with 74.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.