We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 11, 2022 08:15 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

PEM/JODI RAHMAN INVITATIONAL

• Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka continued his dominant season, winning the 11-team Plainview-Elgin-Millville/Jodi Rahman Invitational in 17:07.40. Second place went to Pine Island’s Braxton Osterhaus (17:14.50) and third to Wabasha-Kellogg’s Cole Arens (17:16.50). Winona Cotter won the meet with 63 points. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston was second with 74.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Cross Country Results Scores graphic
Prep
Cross country results for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
A scoreboard of cross country meets.
October 11, 2022 08:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
All-City Championships
Prep
Cross country: Century's Hanenberger fights off difficult conditions to claim second straight all-city title
The Century sophomore took adavantage of John Marshall's Abi Tri's absence to win her second consecutive all-city title. On the boys side, Mayo junior Ryan Gwaltney dominated from start to finish to win the boys
October 11, 2022 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Prep
Mayo tennis 'family' headed to state for the 25th time in 26 years
The No. 3-ranked Mayo girls tennis team blitzed the competition on Tuesday in the Section 1AA semifinals and final, winning both duals 7-0.
October 11, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Bryan Islas-Aguirre
Prep
Why Islas-Aguirre has Mayo soccer team envisioning a deeper postseason run
The Rochester Mayo boys soccer team enters the postseason having won 12 consecutive games, with senior attacker Bryan Islas-Aguirre being a big reason why.
October 11, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten