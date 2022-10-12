High school highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
PEM/JODI RAHMAN INVITATIONAL
• Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka continued his dominant season, winning the 11-team Plainview-Elgin-Millville/Jodi Rahman Invitational in 17:07.40. Second place went to Pine Island’s Braxton Osterhaus (17:14.50) and third to Wabasha-Kellogg’s Cole Arens (17:16.50). Winona Cotter won the meet with 63 points. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston was second with 74.
Cross country: Century's Hanenberger fights off difficult conditions to claim second straight all-city title
The Century sophomore took adavantage of John Marshall's Abi Tri's absence to win her second consecutive all-city title. On the boys side, Mayo junior Ryan Gwaltney dominated from start to finish to win the boys
The No. 3-ranked Mayo girls tennis team blitzed the competition on Tuesday in the Section 1AA semifinals and final, winning both duals 7-0.
The Rochester Mayo boys soccer team enters the postseason having won 12 consecutive games, with senior attacker Bryan Islas-Aguirre being a big reason why.