High school highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

BOYS SOCCER

SECTION 1AAA FINAL

• Mayo is bound for the state tournament for the second straight year. The Spartans got a goal with 5 minutes left in regulation from Kymani Chitulangoma off a perfect and long crossing pass from Adrian Bacilio, then got a game-winning goalie in the first minute of sudden-death overtime from Bryan Islas-Aguirre to beat Owatonna 2-1 in the Section 1AAA championship.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

• Mankato East had five runners finish in the top 13 as it cruised to the Big Nine championship at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna. East's Isaiah Anderson won the meet (15:45.78), while Mayo's Ryan Gwaltney was the runner-up (16:01.43). Mayo's Lucas Cramer also cracked the top 15, finishing 15th in 16:59.38. Century's top runner was Jon Keillor, who placed 27th (17:19.19). JM was led by Andrew Sonnabend (37th, 17:30.27).

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

• Stewartville ran away with the Hiawatha Valley League championship, winning the meet at Goodhue High School with 43 points. Lake City was the runner-up (64). Kasson-Mantorville/Triton's David Obst won the HVL championship, finishing in 16:19.45, more than 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Braxton Osterhaus of Pine Island. Stewartville was led by Isaiah Fitzgerald (4th, 16:53.84). The Tigers had four runners place in the top 8.

VOLLEYBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Madison Meyer led a balanced Mayo offense with 14 kills, 3 aces and 1 block, as the Spartans swept Albert Lea in dominant fashion 25-14, 25-13, 25-6. Hannah Hanson added 6 kills, 14 assists and 3 aces, and Jadyn Lester finished with 6 kills, 9 assists and 3 ace serves. Mayo finishes its regular season 22-5 overall.

• Paige Decker recorded 14 kills and Megan Lund added 26 set assists as Century swept Mankato West in convincing fashion, 25-7, 25-7, 25-14. The Panthers finished the regular season with a 26-4 overall record, including a 10-1 mark in the Big Nine.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa earned a speedy 25-12, 25-6, 25-12 sweep at Lake City behind 10 kills, 16 assists and 3 blocks from Rylee Nelson. Torey Stencel added 19 assists and 2 aces, and Natlie Dykes had 10 kills for the HVL-leading Cougars (7-1 HVL, 22-4 overall).

• Kasson-Mantorville closed its regular season with a convincing sweep of Goodhue, 25-10, 25-18, 25-15. The Komets were led by Whitney Deno, who had 12 kills and 9 digs. Abby Distad added 35 assists and 3 aces, while Aryss McAdams recorded 5 aces. The Komets finish the regular season with a 6-2 mark in the HVL and a 21-8 overall record.

• Arianna Blohm led a balanced Stewartville attack as the Tigers beat Pine Island 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17. Blohm had a team-best 9 kills, as wells as 3 blocks and 5 ace serves. Reese Koenen led Pine Island with a match-best 10 kills. Kiley Passow added 9 kills.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Kaylee Ruberg recorded 11 kills, 2 aces and 13 digs to lead Rushford-Peterson to a hard-fought sweep against P-E-M, 25-12, 25-18, 26-24. Lauren Rott paced P-E-M with 6 kills, 3 digs and 2 ace serves.

• Lewiston-Altura wrapped up its regular season with a victory against Dover-Eyota, winning 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19. Kaitlyn Tiedemann led L-A with 9 kills, while Lavin LeJeune added 16 assists and Staytlen Seefeldt had 25 digs.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Sahara Morken recorded her 2,000th career set assist and Mabel-Canton won its 30th match of the season, sweeping Grand Meadow 25-21, 25-16, 25-7. The Cougars are on a nine-match winning streak and are now 15-0 in the Southeast Conference and 30-2 overall. Morken had 32 assists in the win, while Kailey Ingvalson and Sophie Morken had 8 kills apiece.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Kenyon-Wanamingo closed a strong regular season with a 3-1 victory against Triton. The Knights (21-8 overall) won 19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9. Norah Rechtzigel had 12 kills, Tessa Erlandson recorded 9 kills and 12 digs for K-W, while Carmen Nerison added 22 assists and 3 aces for K-W. Kyla Smith had a match-high 19 kills for Triton, and Cami Vermilyea added 28 assists and 5 kills.

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Winona edged Austin in a Big Nine dual 93-91. Abby Williams won two individual events for the Winhawks, the 200 IM (2:21.64) and the 100 breaststroke (1:13.54), and she was on the winning 200 medley relay (1:58.06). Austin's Olivia Walsh won the 50 freestyle (:25.57), the 100 breaststroke (1:07.64) and two relays — the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.