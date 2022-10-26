SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 25, 2022 11:17 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FOOTBALL

SECTION 1AAAAA
Ahmante Davis rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns while Harrison Esau threw for 160 yards and a TD as No. 4 Century nipped No. 5 Austin 21-19. Century stopped a long 2-point conversion with just over four minutes left to hold on to the win. Tommy Fritz rushed for 123 yards and a TD and also caught a TD pass for Austin.

• No. 6 John Marshall saw its season come to an end with a 41-6 loss to No. 3 Northfield. Eli Ladu had six catches for 106 yard for the Rockets, including a 52-yard scoring pass from Jacob Brumm.

SECTION 1 9-Man
Elijah Solum passed for four touchdowns and ran for another TD as top-seeded Spring Grove toppled No. 8 Houston 48-16. Solum was 12-for-16 passing for 196 yards. He rushed for 40 yards. Tysen Grinde had three catches for 52 yards and two TDs and he also returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Section 1AA football playoff results for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 25, 2022 11:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
john marshall football logo
Prep
Youthful John Marshall closes season with loss in section opener
Northfield defeated John Marshall 41-6 in the Section 1AAAAA football quarterfinals on Tuesday.
October 25, 2022 11:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Section 2AA football results for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 25, 2022 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Century celebrates it section win.jpg
Prep
Century holds on to nip Austin in Section 1AAAAA quarterfinals
Century beats Austin 21-19 and will now play at top-seeded Mayo in the Section 1AAAA semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
October 25, 2022 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck