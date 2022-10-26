High school highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

FOOTBALL

SECTION 1AAAAA

• Ahmante Davis rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns while Harrison Esau threw for 160 yards and a TD as No. 4 Century nipped No. 5 Austin 21-19. Century stopped a long 2-point conversion with just over four minutes left to hold on to the win. Tommy Fritz rushed for 123 yards and a TD and also caught a TD pass for Austin.

• No. 6 John Marshall saw its season come to an end with a 41-6 loss to No. 3 Northfield. Eli Ladu had six catches for 106 yard for the Rockets, including a 52-yard scoring pass from Jacob Brumm.

SECTION 1 9-Man

• Elijah Solum passed for four touchdowns and ran for another TD as top-seeded Spring Grove toppled No. 8 Houston 48-16. Solum was 12-for-16 passing for 196 yards. He rushed for 40 yards. Tysen Grinde had three catches for 52 yards and two TDs and he also returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown.