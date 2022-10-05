We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 04, 2022 09:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VOLLEYBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Natalie Dykes had 17 kills, Megan Schoenfelder collected 14 kills and Rylee Nelson had a triple-double with 10 kills, 29 set assists and 23 digs as Zumbrota-Mazeppa, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, nipped Kasson-Mantorville, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, 3-2. Whitney Demo and Ellie Ask both had 13 kills for K-M, Abby Distad notched 43 set assists and Aryss McAdams dug up 40 digs.

• Madison Burr racked up 13 kills and seven blocks and Falon Hepola dished out 33 set assists as Cannon Falls swept Lourdes 3-0.

• Arianna Blohm had seven kills, three blocks and three ace serves as Stewartville topped Goodhue 3-0.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Kammry Broadwater smashed 15 kills and Katie Tickett had 23 set assists and three blocks as Fillmore Central swept  St. Charles 3-0. Mia McGuire had 10 kills for the Saints.

• Madison Hazelton collected 10 kills and five ace serves as Winona Cotter defeated Dover-Eyota 3-0.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Kaylee Ruberg smacked 13 kills while Isabelle Kahoun collected 26 set assists and six kills as Rushford-Peterson blanked Houston 3-0. Sydney Torgerson had 10 kills for Houston.

BOYS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Abdirisak Bulale continued his stellar senior season, netting his second hat trick of the season as Century knocked off Mankato West 4-2. Alejandro Fonseca scored the first time this season and also collected an assist for the Panthers.

• Nathan Kopecky netted the game-winner with just under two minutes remaining, finishing a cross from Kheder Najya to give the Rockets a 2-1 victory over Austin on senior night.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Jack Broadbent broke a scoreless tie with just under 3 minutes and 20 seconds left in regulation, cleaning up a Luca Duerr shot that hit off the cross bar as Lourdes beat HVL-foe Byron 1-0.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jonas Barclay collected the hat trick in helping guide St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura to a 6-2 defeat of Caledonia.

• Carson Roeder had two goals and two assists as Winona Cotter blanked La Crescent-Hokah 6-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Sammi Chandler finished with four goals in Red Wing's 4-1 victory against Albert Lea.

• Ayana Robinson had a hand in both of John Marshall's goals, tallying a goal and an assist as the Rockets slipped past Austin 2-1.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Paige Halder netted a goal in the first and second half as Byron clinched a Hiawatha Valley League title with a 2-1 win over Lourdes. Anna Shedivy scored in the first half for Lourdes.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Autumn Suffrins recorded a goal and an assist to help lead Winona Cotter over La Crescent-Hokah 3-0.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Mayo-Century-volleyball-Oct. 4
Prep
Century makes a statement — in five grueling sets against Mayo
It had been a while, but Century finally got the best of Mayo in a volleyball match on Tuesday night. It took five sets to get it done.
October 04, 2022 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lake City, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys soccer
Prep
No. 4 PIZM shuts out Lake City to grab second straight conference title
PIZM used its speed and on-field coaching from Brandt Konik to beat Lake City 2-0.
October 04, 2022 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Lake City, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys soccer
Prep
Photos: Lake City, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys soccer on Oct. 4, 2022
Lake City hosted Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa for a boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City. PIZM defeated Lake City 2-0.
October 04, 2022 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys soccer results for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
October 04, 2022 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports