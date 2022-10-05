High school highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Natalie Dykes had 17 kills, Megan Schoenfelder collected 14 kills and Rylee Nelson had a triple-double with 10 kills, 29 set assists and 23 digs as Zumbrota-Mazeppa, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, nipped Kasson-Mantorville, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, 3-2. Whitney Demo and Ellie Ask both had 13 kills for K-M, Abby Distad notched 43 set assists and Aryss McAdams dug up 40 digs.

• Madison Burr racked up 13 kills and seven blocks and Falon Hepola dished out 33 set assists as Cannon Falls swept Lourdes 3-0.

• Arianna Blohm had seven kills, three blocks and three ace serves as Stewartville topped Goodhue 3-0.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Kammry Broadwater smashed 15 kills and Katie Tickett had 23 set assists and three blocks as Fillmore Central swept St. Charles 3-0. Mia McGuire had 10 kills for the Saints.

• Madison Hazelton collected 10 kills and five ace serves as Winona Cotter defeated Dover-Eyota 3-0.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Kaylee Ruberg smacked 13 kills while Isabelle Kahoun collected 26 set assists and six kills as Rushford-Peterson blanked Houston 3-0. Sydney Torgerson had 10 kills for Houston.

BOYS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Abdirisak Bulale continued his stellar senior season, netting his second hat trick of the season as Century knocked off Mankato West 4-2. Alejandro Fonseca scored the first time this season and also collected an assist for the Panthers.

• Nathan Kopecky netted the game-winner with just under two minutes remaining, finishing a cross from Kheder Najya to give the Rockets a 2-1 victory over Austin on senior night.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Jack Broadbent broke a scoreless tie with just under 3 minutes and 20 seconds left in regulation, cleaning up a Luca Duerr shot that hit off the cross bar as Lourdes beat HVL-foe Byron 1-0.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jonas Barclay collected the hat trick in helping guide St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura to a 6-2 defeat of Caledonia.

• Carson Roeder had two goals and two assists as Winona Cotter blanked La Crescent-Hokah 6-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Sammi Chandler finished with four goals in Red Wing's 4-1 victory against Albert Lea.

• Ayana Robinson had a hand in both of John Marshall's goals, tallying a goal and an assist as the Rockets slipped past Austin 2-1.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Paige Halder netted a goal in the first and second half as Byron clinched a Hiawatha Valley League title with a 2-1 win over Lourdes. Anna Shedivy scored in the first half for Lourdes.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Autumn Suffrins recorded a goal and an assist to help lead Winona Cotter over La Crescent-Hokah 3-0.

