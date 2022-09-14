SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 13, 2022 08:06 PM
VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Spring Grove moved to 5-0 with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-13 win over Houston. Kendal VaMinsel had 22 assists, 5 kills, 5 digs and 4 aces.

NON-CONFERENCE

Hannah Hanson had 6 kills, 16 assists, 5 digs and 1.5 blocks; Madison Meyer had 10 kills, 4 digs and 5 aces; and Jadyn Lester had 6 kills, 12 assists, 4 digs and 2 aces in Mayo’s 3-0 win over Bloomington Jefferson.

BOY SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Liam Schick netted a pair of goals along with an assist as Byron beat Stewartville 5-2. Talon Henderson and Jaxon Boyunton each recorded a goal and an assist as well for the Bears. Brady Pickett scored twice for the Tigers.

GIRLS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Century’s Tea McEachern, Zoe Zhang and Rachel Taunton each won their singles matches in straight sets as the Panthers beat Austin 5-2.

