High school highlights for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Spring Grove moved to 5-0 with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-13 win over Houston. Kendal VaMinsel had 22 assists, 5 kills, 5 digs and 4 aces.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Hannah Hanson had 6 kills, 16 assists, 5 digs and 1.5 blocks; Madison Meyer had 10 kills, 4 digs and 5 aces; and Jadyn Lester had 6 kills, 12 assists, 4 digs and 2 aces in Mayo’s 3-0 win over Bloomington Jefferson.
BOY SOCCER
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Liam Schick netted a pair of goals along with an assist as Byron beat Stewartville 5-2. Talon Henderson and Jaxon Boyunton each recorded a goal and an assist as well for the Bears. Brady Pickett scored twice for the Tigers.
GIRLS TENNIS
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Century’s Tea McEachern, Zoe Zhang and Rachel Taunton each won their singles matches in straight sets as the Panthers beat Austin 5-2.