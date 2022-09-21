High school highlights for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Megan Lund had 25 assist and Paige Decker had 13 kills in Century 3-0 win over Albert Lea. That moved the Panthers to 12-0 overall.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jaelyn LaPlante smacked 14 kills, Trindy Barkeim had 12 kills and Harper Goldsmith collected 26 set assists as Chatfield swept Winona Cotter 3-0.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• No. 5-ranked Mabel-Canton stayed unbeaten on the season (19-0) as it road to a 3-1 win over No. 10 Spring Grove, which dropped its first match of the season. Sahara Morken had 43 assists, Kinley Soiney had 17 kills and Saijal Slafter had 11 kills. Spring Grove got 24 assists, 10 digs and 3 aces from Kendal VaMinsel. Addyson McHugh had nine kills and six digs.

• Benita Nolt collected 11 kills and four blocks and Jenna Olson had 31 set assists as LeRoy-Ostrander blanked Glenville-Emmons 3-0.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lindsey Rossow collected 13 kills as Lourdes blanked Austin 3-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Delaney Awe scored the only two goals of the game, providing Kasson-Mantorville a 2-0 win over Cannon Falls.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Three different players had goals and Makadyn Gust collected six saves for the shutout as St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura blanked Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-0.

• Allyssa Williams had three goals and two assists as Winona Cotter blanked Caledonia 9-0. Ava Killian had two goals and two assists.

BOYS SOCCER

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jason Apse had three goals and an assist in St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura’s 6-1 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Jonas Barclay added two goals for SCLA and Aidan Olson had two assists.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

NEW RICHLAND INVITATIONAL

• Blooming Prairie’s Hosea Baker finished fifth overall in the eight-team New Richland Invitational, timed in 19:14.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

NEW RICHLAND INVITATIONAL

• Blooming Prairie’s Gloria Hernandez was clocked in 22:41 in the five-team New Richland Invitational, good for third place overall.