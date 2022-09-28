High school highlights for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Hannah Hanson had 10 kills, 17 assists, 13 digs, 4 blocks and 2 aces in Mayo’s 3-0 domination of Red Wing. Jadyn Lester aded 6 kills, 15 assists, 6 digs and 2 blocks.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Torey Stencel had 20 assists, 5 digs and an ace and Zumbrota-Mazeppa raced past Goodhue 3-0. Rylee Nelson had 12 kills, 13 assists, 6 digs, 3 blocks and 2 aces and Natalie Dykes had 11 kills.

• No. 3-ranked Kasson-Mantorville rolled to a 3-1 win over No. 7 Byron. Abby Distad had 30 assists and nine digs and Ellie Ask had 11 kills and six digs.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Carmen Nerison had 19 assists and 4 aces and Tessa Erlandson had 10 kills, 8 digs and 2 aces as Kenyon-Wanamingo beat United South Central 3-0.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Isabelle Kahoun had 24 assists and Kaylee Ruberg had 14 kills and seven digs in Rushford-Peterson’s 3-0 win over Lewiston-Altura.

BOYS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lourdes’ McKaid Schotzko had a goal, tying him with Scott Turner (2002 graduate) for the most goals by a Lourdes defender in school history as the Eagles beat Cannon Falls 10-0. Sam Theobald had three assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura goalie Marcus Rinard had 12 saves and SCLA tied Dover-Eyota 1-1.