Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
September 27, 2022 09:11 PM
VOLLEYBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Hannah Hanson had 10 kills, 17 assists, 13 digs, 4 blocks and 2 aces in Mayo’s 3-0 domination of Red Wing. Jadyn Lester aded 6 kills, 15 assists, 6 digs and 2 blocks.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Torey Stencel had 20 assists, 5 digs and an ace and Zumbrota-Mazeppa raced past Goodhue 3-0. Rylee Nelson had 12 kills, 13 assists, 6 digs, 3 blocks and 2 aces and Natalie Dykes had 11 kills.

• No. 3-ranked Kasson-Mantorville rolled to a 3-1 win over No. 7 Byron. Abby Distad had 30 assists and nine digs and Ellie Ask had 11 kills and six digs.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Carmen Nerison had 19 assists and 4 aces and Tessa Erlandson had 10 kills, 8 digs and 2 aces as Kenyon-Wanamingo beat United South Central 3-0.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Isabelle Kahoun had 24 assists and Kaylee Ruberg had 14 kills and seven digs in Rushford-Peterson’s 3-0 win over Lewiston-Altura.

BOYS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lourdes’ McKaid Schotzko had a goal, tying him with Scott Turner (2002 graduate) for the most goals by a Lourdes defender in school history as the Eagles beat Cannon Falls 10-0. Sam Theobald had three assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura goalie Marcus Rinard had 12 saves and SCLA tied Dover-Eyota 1-1.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
