High school highlights for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Benita Nolt pounded 13 kills and Jenna Olson had 29 set assists as LeRoy-Ostrander swept Southland 3-0.

• Addyson McHugh and Kerralee Gerard had 10 kills each as Spring Grove topped Schaeffer Academy 3-0.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Natalie LaBonte smacked 13 kills and Ella Matzke dealt 20 set assists as Lake City blanked Lewiston-Altura 3-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Whitney Demo had 10 kills and Abby Distad dished out 22 set assists as Kasson-Mantorville swept

Southwest Christian, ranked No. 4 in Class AA, 3-0.

BOYS SOCCER

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Toby Whitford scored the game’s lone goal, lifting La Crescent to a 1-0 win over St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura. Caleb Wobschall had six saves in goal for SC/LA.

GIRLS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Sasha Wheeler posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles in John Marshall's 6-1 victory over Faribault.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ryann Witter, Caroline Daly and Erin Witter all got wins in singles, and No. 1 doubles teammates Elyse Palen/Taylor Elliott won to lift Lourdes past Mankato West 4-3.

• Stewartville dominated Albert Lea, winning 6-1. All of the Tigers’ wins came in straight sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

HAYFIELD INVITATIONAL

• Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka won the nine-team Hayfield Invitational, timed in 17:00.48. Teammate Cole Kruegel was second (17:37.34), followed by Pine Island’s Braxton Osterhaus (18:04.00). Pine Island was the team winner with 47 points. Kingsland was second (107).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

HAYFIELD INVITATIONAL

• Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland’s McKenna Hendrickson finished first in the nine-team Hayfield Invitational, timed in 20:44.89. MollyKate Hagen of Plainview-Elgin-Millville was second (21:38.95). P-E-M was the team champion with a 72-point total. Goodhue was second (82), followed by Pine Island (90).

