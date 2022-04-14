High school highlights for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Zach Carr threw the ball well on the mound for John Marshall allowing four runs — two earned — on just three hits with 13 strikeouts in John Marshall's 5-4 walk-off loss to Owatonna.

• Eight of Mayo's 13 hits went for extra bases as it pummeled Faribault 15-2 in five innings. Kyle Prindle had three extra base hits, finishing with a pair of doubles and a home run, while Jonah Alleckson also finished with a pair of two-baggers. Prindle also picked up the win on the mound by allowing two earned runs on four hits to go along with seven strikeouts in four innings. Mason Leimbek, Chase Gasner and Ian Regal also collected a pair of hits for the Spartans.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Jake Coshenet and Jackson Schroeder both had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs while Reid Bielen scored three runs as Byron topped Goodhue 12-2 in six innings. Adam Poncelet went 2-for-3 for Goodhue.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Alexa Carlstrom hit a grand slam and drove in five runs as Mayo rolled past Faribault 16-2 in five innings. Carlstrom finished 3-for-4 and also hit a double and scored three runs. She also earned the win allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits with five strikeouts over five innings. Raiven Heise drove in three runs for the Spartans while Olivia McNallan had an RBI and scored four runs.

• Claire Evans had a pair of hits, but John Marshall lost 10-0 in six innings to Owatonna.