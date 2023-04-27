99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
High school highlights for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:34 PM

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Winning pitcher Cora Ohm went 3-for-4 with three runs scored as Zumbrota-Mazeppa topped Pine Island 7-2. Camryn Covers was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Z-M while Addie Liffrig went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

BOYS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Brennan Weckwerth shot a 73 and Jacob Shamblin carded an 81 as Century defeated Northfield 322-330 at Eastwood Golf Course.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
