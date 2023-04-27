High school highlights for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Winning pitcher Cora Ohm went 3-for-4 with three runs scored as Zumbrota-Mazeppa topped Pine Island 7-2. Camryn Covers was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Z-M while Addie Liffrig went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

BOYS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Brennan Weckwerth shot a 73 and Jacob Shamblin carded an 81 as Century defeated Northfield 322-330 at Eastwood Golf Course.