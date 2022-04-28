SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 27, 2022 08:37 PM
BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Ryan Ohm pitched 4 2/3 excellent innings for Century, then was relieved by Matt Haun as the Panthers beat Mayo 2-1. Harrison Esau drove in Jerry Fletcher for the winning run in the top of the sixth inning.

Sam Oelfke threw a complete game five-hitter as Austin beat Owatonna 7-2. Oelfke allowed two walks and struck out six. Nicholas Robertson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Austin. Ronald Wieseler was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Tiegan Mancuso went 2-for-5 with three runs scored and three stolen bases, while Raiven Heise also collected two hits with an RBI to help Mayo slip past Century 5-4. Alexa Carlstrom and Meagan Putzier each drove in a pair of runs as well for Mayo, which scored three runs in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead. Tegan Carroll and Jacinta Peters each went 2-for-3 with Carroll driving in two runs to lead the Century offense.

