High school highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
• Bryan Islas-Aguirre scored two goals and added an assist while goalkeeper Tony Dunn made three saves for a shutout as Mayo opened its season with a 3-0 win over Lakeville South.
Kasson-Mantorville senior Reese Tripp has gone from mostly unknown to one of the top linemen in the state and a holder of a University of Minnesota football scholarship.
Peyton Byrne is one of the most physically dominant players in southeastern Minnesota, a star lineman on both sides of the ball.