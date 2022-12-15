SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
High school highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
December 14, 2022 09:26 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kayden Rodrick hit a trio of 3-pointers and poured in 30 points while Carter Christopherson knocked down four triples and 14 points as Zumbrota-Mazeppa nipped Byron 64-63. Tyler Connelly paced Byron with 21 points and Isaac Dearborn added 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kendra Harvey tallied 24 points and Paige Halder chipped in with 15 as Byron topped Zumbrota-Mazeppa 65-55. Torey Stencel drained five 3-pointers to pace Z-M with 19 points while Natalie Dykes added 16 points.

Makenzie Carrier had four 3-pointers and 18 points, Keigan Cummings hit four 3-pointers and had 14 points and Kaylee Narveson added 13 points as Kasson-Mantorville rolled past Pine Island 75-38. Zoe Njus led the Panthers with 11 points.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
