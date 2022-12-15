High school highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kayden Rodrick hit a trio of 3-pointers and poured in 30 points while Carter Christopherson knocked down four triples and 14 points as Zumbrota-Mazeppa nipped Byron 64-63. Tyler Connelly paced Byron with 21 points and Isaac Dearborn added 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kendra Harvey tallied 24 points and Paige Halder chipped in with 15 as Byron topped Zumbrota-Mazeppa 65-55. Torey Stencel drained five 3-pointers to pace Z-M with 19 points while Natalie Dykes added 16 points.

• Makenzie Carrier had four 3-pointers and 18 points, Keigan Cummings hit four 3-pointers and had 14 points and Kaylee Narveson added 13 points as Kasson-Mantorville rolled past Pine Island 75-38. Zoe Njus led the Panthers with 11 points.