High school highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• No. 2-ranked and unbeaten Austin used double overtime to beat Mankato East 73-66. The balanced Packers had five players with at least eight points. Emma Dudycha led the way with 19 points, followed by Hope Dudycha (18), Cassidy Shute (15), Reana Schmit (13) and Olivia Walsh (8). Lexi Karge had 16 points for East and Macy Birkholz and Mackenzie Schweim had 15 apiece. East is 4-1 in the Big Nine and 4-2 overall. Austin is 6-0, 7-0.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• No. 6-ranked goodhue moved to 8-0 with a decisive 88-64 win over Kasson-Mantorville. Tori Miller had 22 points for Goodhue, Anika Schafer 19 with five 3-pointers, Joslyn Carlson 15 and Elisabeth Gadient 14. K-M star Aby Shubert had 27 points, with three 3-pointers.