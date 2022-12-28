High school highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Natalie Dykes recorded a game-high 22 points as Zumbrota-Mazeppa ran away Lyle/Austin Pacelli 66-18.
Rushford-Peterson Xmas Invite
• Kaylee Ruberg tallied 18 points as Rushford-Peterson knocked off Annandale 43-36.
Hayfield Holiday Tournament
• Lexy Foster finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds to collect the double-double and help Grand Meadow stay unbeaten with a 44-39 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo. Tessa Erlandson led all scorers with 18 to pace the Knights.
Will Sexton learned the varsity hockey ropes by playing with some outstanding leaders over the past two years. Now, it's his turn to lead an experienced Mayo team.
Mayo and New Richmond faced off in Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Mayo beat New Richmond 6-2.