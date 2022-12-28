99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
High school highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 28, 2022 05:54 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Natalie Dykes recorded a game-high 22 points as Zumbrota-Mazeppa ran away Lyle/Austin Pacelli 66-18.

Rushford-Peterson Xmas Invite

Kaylee Ruberg tallied 18 points as Rushford-Peterson knocked off Annandale 43-36.

Hayfield Holiday Tournament

Lexy Foster finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds to collect the double-double and help Grand Meadow stay unbeaten with a 44-39 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo. Tessa Erlandson led all scorers with 18 to pace the Knights.

What to read next
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Prep
Kiwanis Festival Gold Division: Mayo's 'jack of all trades' Sexton has slid nicely into new role
Will Sexton learned the varsity hockey ropes by playing with some outstanding leaders over the past two years. Now, it's his turn to lead an experienced Mayo team.
December 28, 2022 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
December 28, 2022 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
December 28, 2022 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Prep
Photos: Mayo, New Richmond boys hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival
Mayo and New Richmond faced off in Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Mayo beat New Richmond 6-2.
December 28, 2022 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist