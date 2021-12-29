High school highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC
- Tiare Young scored the winning basket in overtime to lift John Marshall past Byron 50-48. Logan Tuckner and Tyler Smith scored 14 points each for the Rockets. Trent DeCook led Byron with 14 points.
- Caleb Bancroft scored 16 points, including the go-ahead put-back as time expired in Century's 47-45 win over Stewartville. Bancroft also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds. Henry Tschetter led Stewartville with 13 points.
- Isaiah Hanson scored 24 points and was 10-for-10 at the line as Mayo toppled Lake City 70-63. Sawyer Markham added 13 points for the Spartans, who were missing four starters. Justin Wohlers had 25 points and four 3-pointers for Lake City and Hunter Lorenson added 15 points.
- Dillung Kullang had 12 points and Parker Dunham added 11 points to go along with five rebounds as Lourdes knocked off New Richmond (Wis.) 49-44.
LEWISTON AUTO HOLIDAY CLASSIC
- Thomas Menk scored 32 points, including his 1,000th career point in Lewiston-Altura's 73-66 victory over Waseca.
- Drew Schindler led all scorers with 24 points as Chatfield ran away from Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 67-35.
RUSHFORD-PETERSON CHRISTMAS INVITE
- Elijiah Solum finished with over half of Spring Grove's points as he poured in 23 points in the Lions' 44-34 win against Dover-Eyota.
ST. CHARLES HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
- Parker McQuin scored 17 points and La Crescent held off Pine Isand 58-54. Riley Kuehl had 16 points for Pine Island and Johnny Bauer had 15 points with four 3-pointers.
HAYFIELD HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
- Ethan Pack sunk four 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, while Isaac Matti finished with 18 points as Hayfield won its tournament with a 66-41 win over Lyle-Pacelli. Buay Koak scored 14 for L-P.
GRAND MEADOW TOURNAMENT
• Cannon Falls established a 21-point halftime lead and went on to an easy 73-40 win over Grand Meadow. Tyler Johnson poured in 20 points for the Bombers.
HOWARD LAKE TOURNAMENT
- Kaiden Peters was one of five to finish in double figures, leading the way with 28 points as Plainview-Elgin-Millville dominated East Central 88-45.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC
- Haylie Strum finished with 22 points, Keeley Steele added 17, while Savannah Hedin chipped in 14 for Stewartville in their 76-37 victory over New Richmond (Wis.).
- Natalie Bremer tallied a team-best 20 points, while Mya Shone added 13 to help lead Lake City over White Bear Lake 50-42.
LEWISTON AUTO HOLIDAY CLASSIC
- Madison Oslie paced the Lewiston-Altura offense with 16 points but the Cardinals fell to Waseca 45-37. Samantha Azure scored 15 of her game-high 18 points in the first half for the Blue Jays.
- Peyton Berg led all scorers with 20 points in Chatfield's 57-52 loss to Onalaska Luther.
- Sofia Sandcork scored 16 points and Olivia Gardner had 12 as Cotter won its eighth-straight game, beating Pine Island 78-49.
- Kasson-Mantorville got 25 points from Aby Shubert and 15 from Annika Larson in its 70-63 win over Worthington.
HAYFIELD HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
- Tess Erlandson hit a pair of 3-pointers en route to 15 points as Kenyon-Wanamingo beat Grand Meadow 45-30.
- Kristen Watson drilled five triples en route to a game-high 23 points as Hayfield sprinted past Lyle-Pacelli 79-27.
- Thanks to a game-high 20 points from Bobbie Bruns, Blooming Prairie overcame a six-point halftime deficit to knock off Zumbrota-Mazeppa 50-42.
