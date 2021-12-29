High school highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC



Tiare Young scored the winning basket in overtime to lift John Marshall past Byron 50-48. Logan Tuckner and Tyler Smith scored 14 points each for the Rockets. Trent DeCook led Byron with 14 points.



LEWISTON AUTO HOLIDAY CLASSIC



Thomas Menk scored 32 points, including his 1,000th career point in Lewiston-Altura's 73-66 victory over Waseca.



RUSHFORD-PETERSON CHRISTMAS INVITE



Elijiah Solum finished with over half of Spring Grove's points as he poured in 23 points in the Lions' 44-34 win against Dover-Eyota.

ST. CHARLES HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT



Parker McQuin scored 17 points and La Crescent held off Pine Isand 58-54. Riley Kuehl had 16 points for Pine Island and Johnny Bauer had 15 points with four 3-pointers.

HAYFIELD HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT



Ethan Pack sunk four 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, while Isaac Matti finished with 18 points as Hayfield won its tournament with a 66-41 win over Lyle-Pacelli. Buay Koak scored 14 for L-P.

GRAND MEADOW TOURNAMENT

• Cannon Falls established a 21-point halftime lead and went on to an easy 73-40 win over Grand Meadow. Tyler Johnson poured in 20 points for the Bombers.

HOWARD LAKE TOURNAMENT



Kaiden Peters was one of five to finish in double figures, leading the way with 28 points as Plainview-Elgin-Millville dominated East Central 88-45.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC



Haylie Strum finished with 22 points, Keeley Steele added 17, while Savannah Hedin chipped in 14 for Stewartville in their 76-37 victory over New Richmond (Wis.).



LEWISTON AUTO HOLIDAY CLASSIC



Madison Oslie paced the Lewiston-Altura offense with 16 points but the Cardinals fell to Waseca 45-37. Samantha Azure scored 15 of her game-high 18 points in the first half for the Blue Jays.



led all scorers with 20 points in Chatfield's 57-52 loss to Onalaska Luther. Sofia Sandcork scored 16 points and Olivia Gardner had 12 as Cotter won its eighth-straight game, beating Pine Island 78-49.



HAYFIELD HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT