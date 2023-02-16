99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
High school highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
February 15, 2023 08:25 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Spring Grove held Mabel-Canton to 10 first-half points and rolled to a 60-22 win. Addyson McHugh had 18 points and hit five 3-pointers for the Lions. Emerson Ingvalson added 12 points and Brinley Middendorf 10.

NON-CONFERENCE

Breeley Galle scored 15 points and Bria Nelson and Juliette Matheis had 12 apiece in Southland’s 54-50 win over Faribault Bethlehem Academy.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Xander Carter-Kleven made 27 saves, and Peyton Loeslie had a goal and two assists as Lourdes beat Waseca 6-2 at Graham Arena.

