High school highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Spring Grove held Mabel-Canton to 10 first-half points and rolled to a 60-22 win. Addyson McHugh had 18 points and hit five 3-pointers for the Lions. Emerson Ingvalson added 12 points and Brinley Middendorf 10.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Breeley Galle scored 15 points and Bria Nelson and Juliette Matheis had 12 apiece in Southland’s 54-50 win over Faribault Bethlehem Academy.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• Xander Carter-Kleven made 27 saves, and Peyton Loeslie had a goal and two assists as Lourdes beat Waseca 6-2 at Graham Arena.