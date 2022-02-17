SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 16 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 16, 2022 09:35 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Sophie Graner recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wabasha-Kellogg's 56-18 win over Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf. The Falcons saw nine different players get on the board as they also honored seniors Sophie Graner and Jacqueline Avilez on senior night.

