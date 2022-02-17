High school highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 16 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Sophie Graner recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wabasha-Kellogg's 56-18 win over Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf. The Falcons saw nine different players get on the board as they also honored seniors Sophie Graner and Jacqueline Avilez on senior night.
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
Section wrestling preview: Mayo hopes to make noise in 1AAA, K-M a favorite in 1AA, while 1A is wide open
The high school wrestling team sections kicks off Thursday and a number of Rochester-area schools have their sights set on reaching the Xcel Energy Center.