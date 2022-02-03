SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 02, 2022 10:35 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Tori Miller scored 19 points and No. 2-ranked Goodhue won its 12th-straight game, beating Zumbrota-Mazeppa 65-29. Goodhue is now 11-0 in the HVL and 20-1 overall.

