High school highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Aeron Stevens had 17 points and six rebounds and Kaiden Peters collected 15 points and seven rebounds as Plainview-Elgin-Millville, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA, improved to 24-1 with a narrow 53-48 win over Lewiston-Altura. Collin Bonow had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (17-8) and Thomas Menk had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

• Jayce Kiehne scored 16 points while Luke Hellickson and Will Parker added 12 each as Fillmore Central got past Winona Cotter 61-45. Tate Gilbertson led the Ramblers with 12 points.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• With the game tied at 39, Kasson-Mantorville closed the game with a 13-0 run to defeat Pine Island 52-39. Camden Holecek led the KoMets (15-9) with 14 points. Johnny Bauer led Pine Island (12-13) with 14 points.

• Reid Bielen came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 12 points and Trent DeCook added 11 as Byron edged Zumbrota-Mazeppa 56-50. Kayden Rodrick hit a trio of 3-pointers and had 21 points for Z-M while Carter Christopherson hit four triples and had 14 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Mason Howard canned six 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Lanesboro past Schaeffer Academy 50-41. John Prestemon added 14 points for the Burros (15-10, 9-7 SEC), who overcame a 21-17 deficit at the half. Ethan VanSchepen had a double-double for Schaeffer with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Matthew Gingrich just missed with 10 points and nine rebounds.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Ethan Pack hit four 3-pointers and had 22 points, Isaac Matti hit five triples and had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Easton Fritcher had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Hayfield rallied past Randolph 77-54. Randolph led 27-19 with about five minutes left in the first half, but Hayfield, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A, responded with a 16-7 run to end the half and then controlled the second half. Clay Nielsen led the Rockets with 16 points and Mason Lorenzen made five threes for 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Taylor Clarey scored 26 points and buried four 3-pointers as Century romped to a 65-27 win over winless Faribault in Big Nine Conference action.

SECTION 1A

First round

• No. 17 seed United South Central got 14 points from Hannah Meyer, 13 from Macy Zebro and 11 from Taylor Schroeder in a 54-49 win over No. 16 LeRoy-Ostrander. Sam Vokart had 24 points and five 3-pointers for L-O.

