High school highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

• Isaiah Hanson hit a trio of 3-pointers and poured in 36 points for Mayo but it wasn't enough as the Spartans dropped a 76-65 contest to Big Nine co-leader Mankato East (15-4, 12-3 Big Nine). The loss snapped the Spartans' (14-5, 10-5 Big Nine) six-game winning streak.

