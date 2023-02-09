High school highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Isaiah Hanson hit a trio of 3-pointers and poured in 36 points for Mayo but it wasn't enough as the Spartans dropped a 76-65 contest to Big Nine co-leader Mankato East (15-4, 12-3 Big Nine). The loss snapped the Spartans' (14-5, 10-5 Big Nine) six-game winning streak.
His father, mother and two older brothers all played college basketball, but Spring Grove senior Tysen Grinde will take his own path and play college football at Dakota State.
With less than two weeks to play in the boys hockey regular season, a handful of games remain that will have big implications in the section tournament seeding process.
Century sophomore Soren Krych stayed poised and aggressive on Tuesday in the Section 6 Alpine Ski meet at Buck Hill. It was enough to advance him to next week's state meet.