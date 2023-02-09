99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
High school highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
February 08, 2023 09:28 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Isaiah Hanson hit a trio of 3-pointers and poured in 36 points for Mayo but it wasn't enough as the Spartans dropped a 76-65 contest to Big Nine co-leader Mankato East (15-4, 12-3 Big Nine). The loss snapped the Spartans' (14-5, 10-5 Big Nine) six-game winning streak.

Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
February 08, 2023 09:22 PM
By  Staff reports
Spring Grove, Mountain Iron-Buhl State Football Championship
Prep
Spring Grove's Tysen Grinde bucks family trend, will play college football
His father, mother and two older brothers all played college basketball, but Spring Grove senior Tysen Grinde will take his own path and play college football at Dakota State.
February 08, 2023 03:00 PM
By  Guy N. Limbeck
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
Prep
High School Hockey Focus: Seeding picture coming into focus in Section 1 boys hockey
With less than two weeks to play in the boys hockey regular season, a handful of games remain that will have big implications in the section tournament seeding process.
February 08, 2023 12:02 PM
By  Jason Feldman
Ella photo.jpg
Prep
Century's Krych advances to state in Alpine skiing
Century sophomore Soren Krych stayed poised and aggressive on Tuesday in the Section 6 Alpine Ski meet at Buck Hill. It was enough to advance him to next week's state meet.
February 08, 2023 09:33 AM
By  Staff reports