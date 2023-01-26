High school highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

• Mayo won for the four straight game and the 13th time in 14 tries as it beat rival Century 5-1 at a jammed-packed Graham Arena. Mayo did its damage in the second period when it scored four times. Ethan Dennis had a pair of goals for Mayo. Cohen Ruskell had three assists and Mason Leimbek had two. Mayo goalie Nick Weick stopped 26 shots.

