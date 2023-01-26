High school highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
We are part of The Trust Project.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Kaci Ruen scored 20 points, giving her 1,000 for her career, as Lanesboro beat Mabel-Canton 56-36. Jessie Schreiber added 14 points and Jensyn Storhoff 13.
BOYS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Mayo won for the four straight game and the 13th time in 14 tries as it beat rival Century 5-1 at a jammed-packed Graham Arena. Mayo did its damage in the second period when it scored four times. Ethan Dennis had a pair of goals for Mayo. Cohen Ruskell had three assists and Mason Leimbek had two. Mayo goalie Nick Weick stopped 26 shots.
Former Lourdes girls basketball coach Myron Glass died in October at the age of 78. Glass is recalled here as precisely what he was — a legend.
The sport of girls wrestling has taken off around the country, but especially in Minnesota the last couple of years. The latest evidence comes in the forms of a larger postseason.