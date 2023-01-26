STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 26, 2023 07:41 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Kaci Ruen scored 20 points, giving her 1,000 for her career, as Lanesboro beat Mabel-Canton 56-36. Jessie Schreiber added 14 points and Jensyn Storhoff 13.

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Mayo won for the four straight game and the 13th time in 14 tries as it beat rival Century 5-1 at a jammed-packed Graham Arena. Mayo did its damage in the second period when it scored four times. Ethan Dennis had a pair of goals for Mayo. Cohen Ruskell had three assists and Mason Leimbek had two. Mayo goalie Nick Weick stopped 26 shots.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
January 26, 2023 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
02-26 myron glass 02 sj.jpg
Prep
Myron Glass: Remembering a coaching legend
Former Lourdes girls basketball coach Myron Glass died in October at the age of 78. Glass is recalled here as precisely what he was — a legend.
January 26, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
A scoreboard of boys hockey games.
January 25, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Girls state wrestling
Prep
Girls wrestling: MSHSL announces expansion of girls section and state tournaments
The sport of girls wrestling has taken off around the country, but especially in Minnesota the last couple of years. The latest evidence comes in the forms of a larger postseason.
January 25, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten