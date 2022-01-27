SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 26, 2022 10:19 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Byron held Pine Island to 25 points in the first half and 19 in the second as it rolled to a 67-44 win. James Durst had 12 points, Trent DeCook 11, Max Dearborn 10 and Tyler Connelly nine for the Bears. Pine Island was paced by Johnny Bauer’s 11 points.

What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
January 26, 2022 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders.png
Prep
Girls basketball scoring leaders as of Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota girls basketball scoring leaders.
January 26, 2022 07:09 PM
verdon-hasleiet-stats.jpg
Prep
People-person Hasleiet a track-and-field Hall of Famer
Verdon Hasleiet, who died in November at the age of 78, was inducted into the Minnesota Track & Field Coaches Hall of Fame this past Friday. He spent 24 years coaching at Elgin-Millville High School.
January 26, 2022 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Gymnastics results graphic
Prep
Gymnastics results for Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2022
A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.
January 26, 2022 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports