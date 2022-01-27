High school highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Byron held Pine Island to 25 points in the first half and 19 in the second as it rolled to a 67-44 win. James Durst had 12 points, Trent DeCook 11, Max Dearborn 10 and Tyler Connelly nine for the Bears. Pine Island was paced by Johnny Bauer’s 11 points.
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
A look at southeastern Minnesota girls basketball scoring leaders.
Verdon Hasleiet, who died in November at the age of 78, was inducted into the Minnesota Track & Field Coaches Hall of Fame this past Friday. He spent 24 years coaching at Elgin-Millville High School.