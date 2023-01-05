High school highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Evan Miller and Ethan VanSchepen each finished over the 20-point mark as Schaeffer Academy sprinted past Southland 69-48. Miller led the way with 22, while VanSchepen tallied 20.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Breeley Galle scored 14 points, while Bria Nelson nearly recorded a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Southland to a 45-44 victory over Schaeffer Academy. Kate Friese finished with a game-best 15 points to lead the Lions.