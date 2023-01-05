99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 04, 2023 10:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Evan Miller and Ethan VanSchepen each finished over the 20-point mark as Schaeffer Academy sprinted past Southland 69-48. Miller led the way with 22, while VanSchepen tallied 20.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Breeley Galle scored 14 points, while Bria Nelson nearly recorded a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Southland to a 45-44 victory over Schaeffer Academy. Kate Friese finished with a game-best 15 points to lead the Lions.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
January 04, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
January 04, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
January 04, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 2, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
January 02, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports