High school highlights for Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BASEBALL
SECTION 1AAAA
• Nolan Satre went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Aiden Smoley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Adam Hegrenes was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as No. 6 seed John Marshall beat No. 5 Owatonna 11-1 in six innings in an elimination game. Tyler Motley tossed a three-hitter for the victory. The only run he allowed came on a solo home run by Teagun Ahrens in the sixth inning.
A scoreboard of baseball games.
Isaac Ahn fired back-to-back rounds of 73 this week to qualify for the Class AAA boys golf state meet as just a freshman. It's the second consecutive year a Mayo boys golfer has qualified for state.