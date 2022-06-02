High school highlights for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

• Nolan Satre went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Aiden Smoley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Adam Hegrenes was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as No. 6 seed John Marshall beat No. 5 Owatonna 11-1 in six innings in an elimination game. Tyler Motley tossed a three-hitter for the victory. The only run he allowed came on a solo home run by Teagun Ahrens in the sixth inning.

