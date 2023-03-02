99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
March 01, 2023 09:10 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1AAAA QUARTERFINALS

• Injury depleted Century couldn’t pull things out against Farmington. The Panthers, down injured starters Ella Zmolek and Ryann Speer, fell to the Tigers 58-46. Century was the No. 4 seed and finished its season 17-11. Farmington was No. 5 and moved to 8-19. Farmington was stifling on defense and limited Century standout junior guard Taylor Clarey to two points. Nora Lynch and Audrey Whitney led Century with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Farmington was paced by star guard Hannah Hansen with 25 points and four 3-pointers.

• No. 2 seed Mayo took a commanding lead early against No. 7 John Marshall and sailed to a 79-55 win at Mayo’s McNish Gymnasium. The 23-4 Spartans, who won for the sixth straight time, led 42-29 at halftime. Junior center Ava Miller guided Mayo with 22 points. Seventh-grader Amelia Mills had 16 points, Izabel Ruskell had 14 and Hannah Hanson 10. John Marshall was paced by Brianna Aikens with 14 points. Eighth-grader Jazmin Daing had 13 and Alayna Meister and Jacey Nelson had nine apiece.

SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS

• Austin collected its eighth win in its last 10 games and did it in style, beating Kasson-Mantorville 77-59. The 77 points scored were the Packers’ second-highest total this season. Sophomore guard Ajiem Agwa paced Austin with 25 points and hit four 3-pointers. Olivia Walsh had 22 points and Quinn Osgood 21 with four 3-pointers. The KoMets got 21 points from Keigan Cummings. Makenzie Carrier had 15 points.

• No. 4 seed Byron rode a 27-point night with five 3-pointers by sophomore star guard Kendra Harvey to a 73-62 win over No. 5 seed Winona. Aubrey Akervik and Emma Stork each chipped in 11 points for Byron. The Bears did big damage at the free-throw line where they went 21-for-30. The Winhawks went 9-for-17 from there. Winona entered the game having won six straight. MacKenzi Simmons had a huge game for the Winhawks with 27 points and eight 3-pointers Alivia Bell added 12 points.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
