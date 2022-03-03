SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

Mayo, Farmington Section 1AAAA Girls Basketball Quarterfinal
Mayo’s Kaia Kirkeby drives towards the basket during a Section 1AAAA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Farmington on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Farmington defeated Mayo 68-60.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 02, 2022 10:24 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1AAAA QUARTERFINALS

Lilly Meister helped carry John Marshall again, scoring 30 points as the No. 1-seeded Rockets beat No. 8 Northfield 52-38. No other Rockets had more than six points. It was JM's 11th straight win.

• No. 6 seed Farmington put Mayo in a 23-point halftime hole, then held the No. 3-seeded Spartans off for a 68-60 win. Ava Miller led Mayo with 17 points.

SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS

• No. 1 seed Austin buried No. 8 and winless Faribault 72-17. Twin sisters Hope and Emma Dudycha both had 24 points for the Packers.

• Freshman Kendra Harvey had 19 points and hit three 3-pointers as No. 4 seed Byron beat No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville 55-41. The teams had split games during the regular season, K-M having won last. Annika Larson paced K-M with 20 points.

