High school highlights for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1AAAA QUARTERFINALS

• Lilly Meister helped carry John Marshall again, scoring 30 points as the No. 1-seeded Rockets beat No. 8 Northfield 52-38. No other Rockets had more than six points. It was JM's 11th straight win.

• No. 6 seed Farmington put Mayo in a 23-point halftime hole, then held the No. 3-seeded Spartans off for a 68-60 win. Ava Miller led Mayo with 17 points.

SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS

• No. 1 seed Austin buried No. 8 and winless Faribault 72-17. Twin sisters Hope and Emma Dudycha both had 24 points for the Packers.

• Freshman Kendra Harvey had 19 points and hit three 3-pointers as No. 4 seed Byron beat No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville 55-41. The teams had split games during the regular season, K-M having won last. Annika Larson paced K-M with 20 points.

